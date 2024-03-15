Campbell County Conservation District offers backyard conservation cost-share program

If you are starting to plan your garden and summer landscaping in Campbell County, check out this financial program for conservation projects in your own backyard from the Campbell County Conservation District.

The Local Cost-Share Program is an incentive program that assists with landowner’s costs while implementing conservation practices that benefit soil and water quality and wildlife habitat.

The program is open to all landowners to apply, but preference will be for those landowners who are not eligible for other state and federal cost share programs. The goal of this program is to help landowners be good stewards of the land by providing financial assistance for the implementation of conservation practices in their own backyards.



The expectation of the Conservation District is that participants in the Backyard Conservation Cost-Share Program are responsible for proper installation, long-term operation, and maintenance of conservation practices. Conservation practices installed with cost-share funds must be in place for a minimum of three years.

This is a cost share program (75% of project cost reimbursed up to $500). Participant contributions can be in the form of purchased materials and services, equipment rental, and labor. Receipts dated before approval letter, will not be considered for reimbursement. One application per household per fiscal year (July 1st – June 30th).



Possible projects for funding, but not limited to:

• Rain barrels

• Monarch waystation

• Pollinator gardens

• Raised garden bed

• Certified backyard wildlife habitat -National Wildlife Federation

• Invasive removal

• Rain gardens

• Composting

• Native grass and tree planting



All projects must abide by county or city zoning rules/regulations.



For details and application visit: Campbellkyconservation.org, click-on Program & Services: Cost Share Application or call 859-635-9587.

