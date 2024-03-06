Ceremony at KY’s COVID Memorial (United We Stand. Divided We Fall) to mark 4th anniversary of first case

Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack will join state and local officials, along with several Kentucky families today to mark the fourth anniversary since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the state and to dedicate “A Day of Compassion” in the Commonwealth.

“Our fight against this once-a-century global pandemic was marked by loss – so many of our family members and friends taken far too soon. It’s important that we continue to be there for our families and communities that are hurting,” Beshear said.

According to state officials, since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has contributed to the deaths of more than 19,650 Kentuckians,

As part of today’s ceremony, the Governor will issue a proclamation officially marking Wednesday, March 6, 2024, as “A Day of Compassion” in the Commonwealth.

“Another important legacy of this time is how Kentuckians everywhere came together and cared for one another. From our health care heroes and first responders to our educators, farmers, factory workers and more, our people showed up to help their neighbors time and time again,” Gov. Beshear said. “By dedicating ‘A Day of Compassion’ in the Commonwealth, we can take this spirit of compassion and generosity into other aspects of our daily lives.”

Dr. Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, highlighted the spirit of community that helped Kentucky fight the pandemic.

“As a statewide community, we worked together to save lives. We were kind to each other during difficult times and showed humility in acknowledging that the pandemic was bigger than each of us alone and required everyone’s efforts,” Dr. Stack said. “On this anniversary, I am reminded of the role Kentuckians’ compassion played in getting through this time. I am grateful for what we accomplished together as Team Kentucky and believe we showed how much more we are capable of when we work together.”

Rowena Holloway, whose late partner, Virginia Moore, was a prominent ASL interpreter and advocate, said our losses should inspire us create a better world.

“In their memory, let love and kindness be our roadmap,” Holloway said. “Let leadership move us forward into a brighter future for all of us in Kentucky and the world, knowing we are supported by the angels among us.”

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. EDT at the COVID-19 Memorial on the Capitol Grounds with the chiming of bells by Kandie Adkinson, who retired from the Secretary of State’s office. Early in the pandemic, the Governor asked Kentuckians to unite by ringing bells at 10 a.m. each day so that those who were feeling alone would know we were with them. Throughout the pandemic, each weekday at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, Adkinson rang her father’s bell 120 times to honor those lost in each county.

Gov. Beshear, Dr. Stack and Holloway will provide remarks, along with LeRoy Mitchell of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Rev. Jack Brewer of Frankfort and Rabbi David Wirtschafter of Temple Adath Israel in Lexington will offer prayers. The program will include vocal performances by Christopher Burchett, baritone, of the University of Kentucky School of Music.

The ceremony will take place at the COVID-19 Memorial – titled “United We Stand. Divided We Fall.” – which was designed and sculpted by Kentucky native Amanda Matthews, artist and chief executive officer of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry.