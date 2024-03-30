Cincinnati Observatory prepares the community for the solar eclipse on April 8; how to watch safely

As the whole world gets ready for the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, the Cincinnati Observatory is taking proactive steps to ensure the community is well-prepared to witness this rare phenomenon safely.

The Observatory wants to equip individuals of all ages with the knowledge and tools necessary to enjoy the eclipse. One way to do that is by purchasing eclipse glasses at the Observatory.

The Observatory recently extended the hours they will be open for glasses sales. You can purchase eclipse glasses from noon-6 p.m. until the glasses sell out. Glasses are $5 a pair and limited to six per person.

The Observatory offers some safe viewing tips such as:

• Never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, such as solar filters or telescopes with solar filters.

• Utilize certified solar viewing glasses to protect your eyes from harmful solar radiation. Use specially made eclipse glasses marked ISO 12312-2.

• Explore alternative methods of solar observation, such as pinhole projectors or solar viewing cards.

• Monitor children to ensure they practice safe solar viewing techniques.

One of the most popular eclipse activities among families is the creation of pinhole cameras. These simple, yet safe, devices allow individuals to indirectly view the eclipse by projecting its image onto a surface. With materials readily available at home, participants can construct their own pinhole cameras. Visit this link to learn how to make a pinhole camera.

Cincinnati will not be in the path of totality, but our area will experience 99% totality. The Observatory is still encouraging people to get within the totality path, if they are able, for the full experience. But for those who are staying local, the Observatory wants everyone to know that you can view the eclipse from anywhere, including your own house and backyard (weather permitting).

For those looking for a family-friendly event on the day of the eclipse, The Observatory is hosting an event on the Observatory’s grounds on April 8 and invites the community to come celebrate the solar eclipse with them. Attendees can expect kid’s activities, crafts, games, sundial demonstrations, and safe solar viewing opportunities. Pre-registration is required. To register for this event, visit this link.

You can find all the safe viewing tips, and more eclipse resources, on the Observatory’s website. The website also has a list of activities for kids designed to engage young astronomers and foster their curiosity about the solar eclipse. Children will have the opportunity to learn about the science behind eclipses in a fun way including works sheets, coloring pages and more. Visit www.cincinnatiobservatory.org.