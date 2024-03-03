Council on Postsecondary Educations wants proposals for grants to support dual credit programs

The Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) is accepting proposals from Kentucky’s public universities, Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) campuses and Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU) for grants to support dual credit programs.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available to programs focused on supporting students participating in dual credit courses and transitioning to postsecondary education. An additional $1,000 may be requested for student transportation in partnership with the local school district.

Proposals to develop or expand dual credit bridge programming must include a narrative and budget and should address some or all of the following:

• Face-to-face college readiness and transition skills, academic readiness skills, social and emotional resources, and development and advising for dual credit students.

• Students’ sociocultural adjustment to postsecondary education through community building and developing a sense of campus belonging.

• A one-day event hosted on a college campus by one postsecondary institution or a group of postsecondary partners.

• Postsecondary collaboration with local high schools to promote student attendance at the event.

Proposals must be received by noon on Monday, March 4.

Application materials are online at https://cpe.ky.gov/news/grants/2024dualcredit.html. More information is available on a pre-recorded question-and-answer session here: