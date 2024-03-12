CVG named to ACI World’s ‘roll of excellence,’ one of best airports for customer service

Airports Council International (ACI) World in partnership with leading travel technology company Amadeus, announced the best airports for customer experience worldwide — as chosen by passengers — through the renowned Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has been named a top airport in North America serving five to 15 million passengers per year.

CVG is also one of eight airports in the world being inducted into the ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence – a recognition given to airports that have won multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period.

“Delivering an excellent customer experience continues to be a shared priority for all of us at CVG,” said Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG. “We are proud to be included in this year’s Roll of Excellence for the Airport Service Quality Awards, a distinction based on direct, positive passenger feedback over the last five years.”

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said, “The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards celebrate more than outstanding customer experience; it recognizes the innovation and dedication of the entire airport team. Congratulations to CVG for your hard work that is redefining the airport experience.

“We are delighted that in 2023 the ASQ program surpassed 400 participating airports in a historical record—reflecting our members’ commitment to placing the passenger first. Likewise, we thank the guests that dedicated their precious time by providing feedback in close to 600,000 surveys. The global growth of the program underscores the trust placed in its scientific and live approach, making ASQ the go-to standard for airport customer experience assessment in the aviation industry.”

The ASQ program stands out as the preeminent airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program globally, distinguished by its unwavering commitment to a rigorous and scientific methodology. Unlike other programs in the aviation industry, ASQ’s approach is anchored in live research conducted through surveys administered directly to travelers at the airport, capturing their satisfaction levels on the very day of travel.

The ASQ Surveys cover more than 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, giving the most complete picture of the passenger experience journey. This distinctive methodology is renowned for its robustness, enabling meaningful statistical inference and providing unparalleled insights into the passenger experience.

