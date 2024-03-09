Extensive make-over of Covington’s Austinburg Park is underway — good weather needed

New sidewalks … repaved basketball courts with new goals and lines … a driveway and parking facility … new playground equipment … a seating area for the FC Cincinnati soccer mini pitch … a new shelter house … an informational kiosk … and a dog park.



Work has begun on an extensive makeover of Covington’s Austinburg Neighborhood Park, and it’s been a long time coming.

The effort to redevelop the park kicked off in 2021, when Covington Parks & Recreation staff engaged the Eastside neighborhood in “vision” events, inviting the community to share their ideas for the park’s redevelopment. In October 2023, utilizing $300,000 from a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) earmarked for that purpose, the City issued a request for construction bids.

“That neighborhood has been very hungry for a quality park space – the kids in the community are really hungry for it,” said Ben Oldiges, who planned the renovation as Covington’s Parks & Rec Manager before leaving the City last week to take a similar job in Boone County. “It’s going to bring a lot of energy and positive buzz to that neighborhood. I know they’ve been really desperate for a safe new park space, and they deserve something fantastic that they can be proud of. They’ve waited long enough and we’re excited to bring it in.”

The Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved the hire of Recreation Insites of Franklin, Ind., to do the work at the park, located at East 15th Street and Eastern Avenue.

“Exciting renovations at the park, including a new playground and newly paved basketball courts, will offer something for everyone,” said Mayor Pro Tem/Commissioner Ron Washington. “Covington families will be pleased when the project is finished.”

Oldiges said work has already begun. New sidewalks have been completed and old ones repaired. Soon there will be a welcoming new entrance, with plans for a “nice driveway” to the park.

“Right now, we’re just waiting for good weather,” Oldiges said. “The new blacktop should go down the last week of March. Every few weeks there should be a new development. The entirety of the project will be ready by summer.”

Oldiges said the new dog park to be located in the park is made possible through a generous $20,000 donation from Rizzo Bros. Painting Contractors, which is located nearby.

In addition to the amenities already noted, the park will also get a landscape makeover, with the addition of flower beds, raised beds, additional trees, and better signage. The informational kiosk will be a resource for upcoming events and recreation programs. And there may be more to come. Oldiges said his staff aspires to do more to the park down the road, such as adding sports facilities like a couple of pickleball courts.

“When I came here in 2020, the basketball courts were more like gravel. All the amenities – benches, grills, trashcans – had been destroyed or moved because they had been destroyed,” Oldiges said. “We made Austinburg Park a target for the Park staff to redevelop.”

City of Covington

