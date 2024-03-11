Foundation for a Healthy KY seeks nominations for Healthy Kentucky Champions awards; deadline May 1

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky wants to recognize people leading the charge to improve the health of the Kentuckians.

Nominations for the Healthy Kentucky Champions Award Program are currently being accepted.

Who is making a difference in their community and/or the state. Nominations are due May 1.

WHO TO NOMINATE:

• A Kentuckian who has invested time, energy and dedication to improving the health of their community and/or the commonwealth.

• A leader who has demonstrated their commitment by advancing programs, research, policy advocacy, and/or initiatives to address unmet health needs of Kentuckians.

• An exceptional person who has participated, led and/or mentored others in efforts to address and reduce health risks and disparities and promote health equity in Kentucky.

WHY NOMINATE:

• To recognize community members for their great work.

• To highlight efforts in your community or region.

• To promote the value of improving the health of Kentuckians.

• Healthy Kentucky Champions are eligible for the Gil Friedell Award (which comes with a $5,000 grant to a Kentucky-based nonprofit, in the winner’s name).

