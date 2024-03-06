Free throw shooting carries Campbell County girls to first region playoff win over Montgomery County

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County had an 0-6 record against Montgomery County in 10th Region girls basketball tournament games going into their first-round matchup in this year’s tournament on Tuesday at Bourbon County.

The Camels ended that winless streak by making 11 of 12 free throws during a 13-point fourth quarter to come away with a 41-35 victory over the Indians, who made it to the region finals the last three years.

Campbell County (21-10) will play Pendleton County (12-21) in a semifinal game at 7:45 p.m. Friday. The Camels won the regular season between the two teams, 63-33, on Feb. 6.

In the win over Montgomery County, sophomore forward Isabella Jayasuriya scored a team-high 17 points for the Camels. She made three 3-point goals and was 8-of-9 at the foul line, making 5-of-6 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore guard Madeleine Barbian made Campbell County’s only field goal in the final period. The other six points came on pressure-packed free throws by eighth-grader Addie Davis and senior Allison Collins.

Jayasuriya’s first 3-point goal came at the end of the first quarter and gave the Camels a 9-7 lead. Late in the third quarter, she made a field goal and free throw to launch a 9-1 run that put Campbell County ahead, 28-23, going into the final period.

A basket by Montgomery County guard Baylee Warner made it a one-point game, 28-27, with less than five minutes left on the clock. The Camels responded by scoring five straight points and then made their last eight free throws to secure the long-awaited victory over their region rival.

Northern Kentucky boys teams will play in four region tournament first-round games on Wednesday.

CAMPBELL COUNTY 9 7 12 13 — 41

MONTGOMERY COUNTY 7 2 14 12 — 35

CAMPBELL COUNTY (21-10): Jayasuriya 3 8 17, Feebeck 1 0 3, Peoples 1 0 2, Whitford 1 0 2, Brockman 5 1 5, Davis 0 4 4, Collins 0 2 2. Totals: 11 15 41.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (21-9): Warner 17, Jarvis 2, Dillon 8, Orizon 3, Fouch 4, Barrier 1. Total: 35.

Three-point goals: CC — Jayasuriya 3, Feebeck. MC — Warner 2, Fouch.

Basketball region tournament schedules

9TH REGION BOYS AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Wednesday

Covington Catholic (25-5) vs. Dixie Heights (18-13), 6:30 p.m.

Cooper (22-8) vs. Highlands (17-15), 8 p.m.

Sunday — Semifinals

Lloyd (25-8) vs. Newport (30-3), 2 p.m.

Covington Catholic-Dixie Heights winner vs. Cooper-Highlands winner, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT HENRY COUNTY

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. Woodford County, 6:30 p.m.

North Oldham vs. Gallatin County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 6:30 p.m.

Spencer County vs. South Oldham, 8 p.m.

Monday

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT MASON COUNTY

Wednesday

Mason County vs. Bourbon County, 6 p.m.

Scott vs. Harrison County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

George Rogers Clark vs. Pendleton County, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

9TH REGION GIRLS AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Friday — Semifinal games

Highlands (22-8) vs. Ryle (20-11), 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (28-5) vs. Cooper (27-4), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT BOURBON COUNTY

Friday – Semifinals

George Rogers Clark vs. Mason County, 6 p.m.

Pendleton County vs. Campbell County, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.