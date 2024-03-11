Government briefs: Highlights of meetings of Independence, Erlanger, Fort Wright, Boone County

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Here are the highlights of what happened in Independence, Erlanger, Fort Wright, and Boone County at recent meetings:

INDEPENDENCE

Independence Mayor Christopher Reinersman presented awards to two dispatchers, six officers and three detectives in regard to a serious domestic incident on January 7.

All of the people were applauded because the dispatchers, detectives, and officers acted professionally and in a manner that brought the situation to a successful conclusion without loss of life.

The other major topic of discussion at the city’s meeting was the 10-acre housing project off Madison Pike. The developers very recently pulled their plans off the table and are reportedly redesigning parts of the plan. Mayor Reinersman detailed the previous plan to the audience, and then about 9 citizens stood up to tell council why the proposed subdivision was a bad idea.

“If they never built another house in Independence I would be perfectly fine with that,” Reinersman summed up the discussion. “In reality we just can’t simply say no. Probably this is the best thing for this site.”

ERLANGER

Erlanger city council passed a municipal order hiring Mark Collier, of the publication ‘Ft Thomas Matters’ fame, as the new Director of Economic Development/Assistant City Administrator position, effective April 1.

Also notable, council passed an ordinance reducing the Insurance Premium tax from 9.75 percent to 9.5 percent. Council discussed the decrease, and considered decreasing other taxes, and agreed unanimously.

“I want to reduce the tax burden across the city,” said Mayor Jessica Fette. “But I want to do it in a strategic and intentional method.”

FT WRIGHT

Ft Wright City Council passed the second reading of two ordinances that allow the city to hold services if the business or person owes taxes. The first one allows the city to hold liquor licenses for businesses or any other fines, and the second grants the city the right to withhold zoning permits or any other license to a resident who has not paid taxes. Attorney Tim Theissen said it will be another tool in the city’s toolbox to deal with delinquent taxes.

Mayor Dave Hatter reminded people that they have a prescription drug drop box in the lobby of the city building. Fire Chief Steve Schewe said since the first of the year there have been 35 to 37 pounds of drugs collected from the box, and is a good way to keep the drugs out of the waterways and out of the landfill. Anytime the city building is open people can use the drop box.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the county and Trellis Loop Florence I LLC, agreeing to take on the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds at the appropriate time to help with the costs of acquiring, equipping, constructing and installing an expansion project.

This company took over the old Hennegan company building near Florence and set up an indoor hydroponic business called 80 Acres Vertical Farming facility, where they grow different kinds of lettuce and greens. They want to expand to grow more herbs. Jim Parsons, from Keating, Muething and Klekamp, PPL, came to help explain the bond process.

“This is just the first step,” he said. “Later we will bring it back to this court.”

Commissioners also approved an MOU with the Boone County Conservation District for collaboration and cooperation for the preservation of land and sharing of resources for the benefit of Boone County.

Judge Executive Gary Moore said while the MOU doesn’t involve money sharing yet, he said it could in the future, but right now involves the use of staff time and resources, and could include inmate work crews.