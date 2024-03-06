Governor issues first veto of legislative session: HB 18 dealing with access to avoidable housing

Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by Louisville Councilman Phillip Baker, who represents Metro Council District 6, as he vetoed House Bill 18, which would make it harder for many Kentuckians – including those with disabilities, senior citizens, low-income families and homeless veterans – to access affordable housing.

The bill removes local government control and autonomy, with the General Assembly dictating how local governments act to prevent discrimination in housing. The bill aims to stop the cities of Louisville and Lexington from enforcing local laws that prevent landlords from refusing to rent housing based on a person’s source of income, such as federal housing assistance vouchers. It would also prevent other cities from enacting similar laws.

“We should be working to help our people,” Gov. Beshear said. “That is what my faith teaches me – to follow the parable of the Good Samaritan, to know that everyone is our neighbor and to treat everyone with compassion. This bill is just wrong and mean, and I am proud to veto it.”

“Every Kentuckian deserves a safe place to call home – it is a basic necessity for human dignity and equality,” said Councilman Baker. “Legislation, such as House Bill 18, that allows housing discrimination based on income is not only unjust but perpetuates systemic inequality and is a shameful reminder that the Kentucky General Assembly values wealth over humanity.”

In 2020, the Louisville mayor signed a law, supported by the Metro Council, that protects more residents from discriminatory housing practices.

Councilwoman Dr. Barbara Shanklin, who represents Metro Council District 2, could not attend the veto news conference at the Beecher Terrace Community Center but said, “As a co-sponsor of the original fair housing ordinance, I was proud to support a yearlong collaborative process by my Metro Council colleagues and fair housing advocates. Louisville was at the forefront of the anti-discrimination issue, leading the way in creating policies that promoted inclusivity and opportunity. However, the passage of HB 18 represents a giant step backwards for our city and the communities we serve. This legislation takes away crucial options for many of our low-income and disadvantaged residents, furthering segregation within our neighborhoods. We remain committed to fair housing and it’s important that we continue to join in our efforts for a more equitable future for all residents of Louisville.”

Last month, in Lexington, the mayor and government leaders joined together to pass a law to make sure landlords accept housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance payments for rent.

“As a sponsor of the well-vetted ordinance in Lexington that was recently passed with overwhelming support and is now in effect to eliminate certain forms of housing discrimination, I applaud the common sense veto by Gov. Beshear, who seems to clearly recognize that each part of government has its role and should stay in its lane,” said Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilmember Dave Sevigny, who represents District 10.

The bill and the Governor’s veto message now return to the General Assembly where lawmakers could decide to override the Governor’s veto. The Governor encouraged Kentuckians who support his veto to contact their lawmaker and voice opposition to any further action being taken on House Bill 18.

Speaker of the House David Osborne released the following statement after learning that Governor Andy Beshear vetoed HB 18, legislation that would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances that require landlords and property owners to accept federal housing assistance funds:



“Today’s news comes as no surprise as the Governor has vetoed everything from legislation aimed at eliminating the state’s income tax to providing $250 million in funding for high-speed internet expansion. With today’s veto, he strikes out at the right of a property owner to make a decision about how his or her property will be used. The very idea of forcing a property owner to participate in a program runs contrary to one of the most basic and fundamental rights. Members will consider an override, as they have with almost every other policy vetoed by the Governor.”

The bill’s sponsor also weighed in.

“The Governor’s veto of HB 18 poses a significant threat to property rights, a matter of great concern for landlords and tenants across the Commonwealth. While I acknowledge the value and importance of federal housing programs, it is crucial for landlords to maintain decision-making authority over their properties. I eagerly anticipate the legislature’s override of this veto to reaffirm the integrity of property rights,” said Senator Steve West, R-Paris.

West, represents the 27th Senate District, including Bourbon, Fleming, Harrison, Mason, Nicholas, Robertson, and Rowan Counties and part of northern Fayette County.

