Happy Easter! Communities around the region celebrated the holiday with Easter Egg hunts for kids

Today is Easter, a serious religious observation. It has also evolved into a fun tradition for children involving Easter egg hunts — and several communities around the region helped children celebrate the tradition.

Today, the Northern Kentucky Tribune says “Happy Easter” by sharing these photos of just three of these special events in our communities — photos of happy children enjoying a timeless tradition, the welcoming Spring, and a grand ol’ time.

How did Easter egg hunts become part of our celebrations. Historians tell us that there is a religion-based story at their beginnings. In many pre-Christian societies eggs held associations with spring and new life. Early Christians adapted these belief, making the egg a symbol of the resurrection and the empty shell a methphor for Jesus’ tomb. Some suggest that the Easter egg hunt comes from Germany, dating back to the 16th Century when Protestant reformer Martin Luther organized egg hunts for his congregation.

The tradition is linked to the Easter Bunny (originally the Easter Hare) because hares were associated with fertility. . . and the story goes on.

Here, NKyTribune’s Patricia Scheyer shares our story about three community Easter egg hunts close to home:

“Easter is coming, I promise!” said the shivering Easter bunny at one of the Easter egg hunts.

While the sun shone down on the gatherings, the temperature ranged from a wintry 35 degrees to a barely springlike 45 degrees by the afternoon. The wind was definitely arctic and knit hats were the order of the day.

The bunny was truly glad he had a fur coat.

The city of Independence holds an extravaganza event every year sponsored by their neighbors at Hickory Grove. Not only did the Easter bunny appear, but he brought a bunny friend, so the children could have a photo opportunity.

In addition to the bunnies, there was a cute little duck, a chick, and a petite little lamb, all adorable and non-threatening to the kids.

Mickey and Minnie were present, dressed in their Easter finery.

Cincinnati Circus came with people on stilts and others fashioning animals from balloons. A shelter was devoted to face painting, with volunteers creating Easter themed drawings on wind-reddened cheeks.



TAYLOR MILL: Bennett Teepen, 2, and Blakeleigh Cherry, 2, on the hunt; all in fun; Logan Kremer, 2, and sister Madison, 4, dressed for the cold; Addy Perry, 16 months, intrigued by it all; Luis Marquea, 1, adorably found eggs; 18-month-old Senna Konrady got important help from grandpa Bob Stewart. (Photos by Patricia Scheyer/NKyTribune)

At noon the main event commenced and children scrambled for their share of plastic eggs. And then it was over.

Taylor Mill held their annual Easter egg hunt at Pride Park. Families took their children to the playground where they played until the time for the hunt, oblivious to the cold.

The Easter bunny was present for pictures, before the egg hunt and afterwards. Taylor Mill Commissioner Caroline Braden announced that the Next Chapter Church had volunteers who were helping with all the activities. Commissioner Mark Kreimborg counted down and started some groups of children hunting for eggs. Commissioner Dan Murray started others.

“We had 8,000 Easter eggs stuffed with toys and candy,” said Taylor Mill City Clerk Kristy Webb. “We also tossed out candy bars, Reese’s eggs, stuffed animals and sticker books.”

The city of Edgewood has held their annual egg hunt at Freedom Park for years. The hunt is limited to children ages 3 to 8.

Again, children amassed at the playground before the festivities.

About 6,000 eggs were hidden in plain sight along with lollipops and airheads.

Concealed in some of the eggs were slips of paper that indicated that the child won a prize, anything from pretty fingernails, to nerf footballs and plastic balls and bats.

And it was over, for another year.

But if smiles were an indication, everyone had a good time.

A HAPPY, HAPPY Easter to all!