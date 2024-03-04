Hop Shop found a way to grow its business and give people a reason to go: install Disco Bathrooms

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

He probably never entered a disco in his life. But Larry Kilmer has installed one – make that five – in Hop Shop restrooms in and round the Tri-state. Four in Northern Kentucky.

“About a year-ago, I helped install the very first Disco Bathroom in the Verona Hop Shop. It took roughly two days to complete the project,” said Kilmer, a 34-year electrician who works for Strum-Electric. “Each restroom – men’s and women’s – has two disco balls, four lights, and music — from the Bee Gees to Rianna.”

At first, Kilmer said he questioned the entire project. “I laughed at first, and said, ‘why’?” he recalled. “Then I said, oh let’s go with it. And to be honest, I’m very surprised with the feedback.”

That feedback, he says, comes with mixed emotions.

“Some people say, why. Some say it’s cool but; ‘love it’ is the most common feedback we get now,” he said.

Kilmer was contracted by Wright Contracting from Verona, and the disco balls popped up in Hop Shops in Carrollton, Walton, Mt. Zion, and Western Row, near Kings Island.

The concept is quite simple.

Enter the restroom and the frog button on the wall specifically says, “Do Not Push This Red Button.”

Everyone does, according to Netty Pina, cashier at the Florence Hop Shop (8063 US 42).

That red button leads to fun and music.

“It’s definitely increased our business,” she said. “People are traveling here to see it; and it’s bringing in a younger crowd.”

The lights go dim; the disco balls start spinning, and the music is blaring – and for about 45 seconds you’re back in Studio 54. Remember that?

“It’s truly an experience people haven’t seen anywhere else,” Pina says.

And the Disco Bathroom has gone viral on social media thanks to Jimmy Fallon of the NBC Tonight Show and Stephen Colbert on The CBS Late Show.

“It’s really a must-see,” Kilmer adds. “People have never seen anything like this before.”

Initially, the thought was placing the disco idea in the Hop Shop Beer Caves, according to Kilmer.

“We were at a bank in Northern Kentucky,” he said, “and the Beer Cave was the choice. Management then remodeled the restrooms, and the Disco Bathroom was born.

“And when Wright (Conrtacting) approached, well, we laughed at first,” he said.

No one’s laughing now.

Especially the Hop Shop in Florence.

“I’ve seen waiting lines to go to the restroom,” Pina said. “In fact, just the other day a handful of giggly girls were waiting to enter.”

Not only is Larry Kilmer the electrician for the project – he has morphed into somewhat of a musical consultant.

“We had a wedding in the Verona restroom recently,” he said, “and I had to add the song Forever and Ever by Randy Travis.”

Who knew Randy Travis would end up in a Verona, Ky. restroom? And for a wedding?