KDFWR seeking conservation officer candidates; applications accepted online through April 17

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is currently accepting applications to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties.

Applications will be accepted through April 17. Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. The online application must be completed to be considered. To apply, visit the Conservation Officer Recruit posting at personnel.ky.gov.

Those who meet initial screening criteria must next pass a physical fitness test, swimming test, oral interview, psychological and drug screen, polygraph, background review and medical evaluation to be considered for selection.

Applicants should frequently check their email, including junk mail folders, after the job posting closes. An initial email to applicants will include important, time-sensitive information, and recipients will be required to respond by a specific date. Applicants will also be notified via email regarding the physical fitness and swim test scheduling.

Selected applicants not already Peace Officer Professional Standards (POPS) certified will undergo 20 weeks of basic training at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond. In addition to basic training, all selected applicants undergo another 14 weeks of training in the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Academy before being placed with a field-training officer for a final 12 weeks of on-the-job training.

Kentucky’s conservation officers are sworn law enforcement officers with statewide jurisdiction and have a primary mission focusing on hunting, fishing, and boating laws.

Conservation officers work to enforce hunting, fishing and boating laws to help conserve the commonwealth’s fish and wildlife resources for present and future generations, and to ensure that the state’s waterways are safe for all to enjoy. Their approach is two-pronged, consisting of both education and enforcement.

Fish, wildlife or boating violations can be reported to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife by calling 1-800-25-ALERT. In an emergency, or when there is an urgent need for law enforcement, calling 9-1-1 remains the best course of action.

Anonymous tips also can be made by texting “KFWLAW” along with a message to 847411 (tip411), or through the KFWLaw app. The free app can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources