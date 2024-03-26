Kentucky by Heart: Wisconsin town’s ‘Kentuck Day’ celebration honors its resident’s Kentucky roots

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

“It seems no matter where a Kentuckian moves, the proud heritage of his state goes with him and is passed from generation to generation.” –Louie B. Nunn, Kentucky Governor

The term “Kentuck Day” likely conjures up thoughts of a festival-like atmosphere taking place in the fall in some small community in the Bluegrass State. But it sure doesn’t have to follow that scenario, as I found out while watching a recent Kentucky Life episode on Kentucky Educational Television.

The town of Crandon, Wisconsin, has this special celebratory day annually in the summertime. It was started in 1970 by a local homemaker group that wanted to celebrate with Forest Countians their common Kentucky roots.

And although the town has a relatively small population of about 1700, Kentuck Day is known to attract as many as 500 visitors. Judging from the activities taking place on the special day, a Kentuckian might figure he’s right at home. Those activities include a parade, bluegrass music, sharing stories, traditional arts and crafts, beans and cornbread, carnival rides, and informational displays.

Crandon, in Forest County, is located in the northeastern part of Wisconsin about a hundred miles north of Green Bay. Because of the hilly terrain, it “kind of reminded people of home (Kentucky),” noted Deward Ison, a local resident.

The area is known for its lumber industry, which is a big reason many came from Kentucky to live there around the year 1900. And though not all from Kentucky migrated here for that reason, historians know that many came from Glasgow, in Barren County, when a local sawmill closed down. Ron Strong, also of Crandon, noted that “people from Kentucky weren’t afraid of hard work. They worked at sawmills, lumber camps . . . and they were farmers.”

I interviewed Michelle Gobert, a local librarian at Crandon whose husband’s family is from Lee County, Kentucky. Although she is not sure of the percentage in her community, she said a “significant number” have Kentucky roots going back two or three generations.

Steve Flairty is a teacher, public speaker and an author of seven books: a biography of Kentucky Afield host Tim Farmer and six in the Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes series, including a kids’ version. Steve’s “Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes #5,” was released in 2019. Steve is a senior correspondent for Kentucky Monthly, a weekly NKyTribune columnist and a former member of the Kentucky Humanities Council Speakers Bureau. Contact him at sflairty2001@yahoo.com or visit his Facebook page, “Kentucky in Common: Word Sketches in Tribute.” (Steve’s photo by Ernie Stamper)

“There were two or more waves of families moving to Forest County,” Michelle said. “The first, from Glasgow, were fairly early on and the next wave were from southeastern Kentucky, (from) Lee, Breathitt, Elliott, and Clay counties.”

And though many, especially those from Glasgow, came to the Forest County area to work in logging, she noted that the current industry there “is not dominated by any one group of people.”

I was curious to find out what noticeable aspects of Kentucky culture remain today. She quickly mentioned storytelling. That didn’t surprise me. “Many of the older generation of Kentucks were great storytellers and enjoyed sharing tales to anyone who is willing to listen. Moonshine stories, and moonshine itself is also rumored to still be seen around Crandon,” Michelle said.

Many who come to the annual event do not live in Forest County. “We most definitely have visitors from Kentucky who make their way back to Crandon for Kentuck days. We also have visitors from neighboring Langlade and Oneida counties (who) visit as they, too, saw an influx of Kentucks at the turn of the century,” she said. “And finally, we see entire Kentucky families plan their annual family reunions specifically during Kentuck days. It’s a great time to celebrate the generations of Kentucky who have made their home here.”

Michelle believes that Kentuckians brought a “family first” trait with them as they migrated to Wisconsin. “Yes, they came for the lumber jobs, and they brought moonshine with them, but they did so because they wanted their families to have a better way of life than southeastern Kentucky offered to them during the times of the feuds. We also lost a large percentage of our Kentuck population to more populated areas after World War II. Many second-generation Kentuckians served in the war and unfortunately not many jobs were available to them in Forest County after the war. It took a while for some of the families to return ‘home’ to Crandon, but many have returned to raise their family or retired here.”

And though “Kentuck” was originally a bit of a condescending term with a bad connotation, Michelle said that “we’re trying to rebuild that” with the event activities.

The 2024 Kentuck Day takes place at Crandon on Saturday, July 27, from 10-3. See visitforestcounty.com for more details.