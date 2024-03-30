Keven Moore: Trampoline Parks and foam pits can be fun and safe — but beware of injury potential

Parents are always on the lookout for ways to entertain their kids, whether it’s for birthday parties, snow-day school holiday, or a way to escape the house on a rainy weekend. Parents often will attend a birthday party at a trampoline park, or will drop their child off for gymnastics practice where their child would be jumping on trampolines or into a foam pit thinking that they were safe?

As a risk management and safety professional, I advise you to revisit that sense of security as a parent.

The origins of the first trampoline date back to 1887, but the first modern trampoline wasn’t built until 1936 by gymnastics and diving competitors. Over the years their idea use grew significantly and by 1959 trampolines were a craze in Southern California for indoor and outdoor trampoline attractions. These were not wall-to-wall trampolines that you would find today.

However, the trampoline mania was short-lived, and by the early 1960’s due to multiple complaints about health and safety violations, calls for regulations started to mount. Then with the mounting injuries, some of them severe, the fad started to die.

Then in in 1997 the trampoline industry was relaunched in 2024 when Sky Zone launched its first indoor trampoline park in Las Vegas Nevada and the fad quickly took off again, and today there are over 1500 indoor facilities globally, and is a multi-billion-dollar industry and is projected to continue to grow. In Kentucky alone from my count, there are a total of 9 indoor trampoline parks.

Indoor trampoline parks today typically bear a resemblance to gymnasiums, featuring wall-to-wall trampolines. These trampolines are either bordered by angled walls or padding. While the areas where trampolines connect are covered in padding, it’s important to note that jumpers landing on these padded surfaces can still suffer a significant injury.

Foam pits are commonly integrated into the trampoline area. However, their safety risks vary based on factors such as adequate depth and the use of the appropriate foam material. Additionally, these parks often offer other attractions like ninja courses, trapeze, hanging nets, and foam obstacles, each carrying its own unique standard of care.

Trampoline parks operate in a regulatory gray area, lacking consistent standards for safety measures. These parks vary widely in terms of padding quality, foam pit design, self-inspections, and repair protocols. Shockingly, they are not obligated to report injuries to any regulatory body. Moreover, some operators grapple with staffing shortages, making it challenging to enforce safety rules effectively. Despite these risks, promotional ads from many operators depict participants performing somersaults, a perilous activity without proper training.

Keven Moore works in risk management services. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, a master’s from Eastern Kentucky University and 25-plus years of experience in the safety and insurance profession. He is also an expert witness. He lives in Lexington with his family and works out of both Lexington and Northern Kentucky. Keven can be reached at kmoore@higusa.com

Safety remains an overriding challenge for the trampoline park industry. As a parent when unsupervised we have all witnessed children display risky behavior, mostly because they have never suffered severe consequences of a severe injury.

Although these parks are intended to provide exhilarating fun, they also harbor significant risks if proper safety measures are neglected. Vigilance in adhering to safety precautions is crucial to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

In recent times, trampoline parks have faced heightened scrutiny due to multiple high-profile accidents and injuries. As the lawsuits mount and attorneys become more involved, regulators and the media are closely monitoring these incidents, prompting some operators to reevaluate safety practices within the industry.

Trampoline parks witness a multitude of injuries, spanning from dislocations, sprains, and strains to more severe consequences like broken bones and even paralysis. Particularly, shoulder and neck sprains are among the most common injuries reported in trampoline parks. While comprehensive databases for fatalities and serious injuries are lacking, it’s worth noting that there have been six reported fatalities resulting from trampoline park incidents, garnering headlines across the country according to a 2021 LA Times article.



The primary issue arises when multiple users share a trampoline, attempting somersaults, flips, or awkward landings. Additionally, a significant concern lies in users leaping into the foam pits, which lacks mandated standards for adequate depth, padding, and impact reduction. In this scenario, there’s a risk of landing on a hard surface, such as a concrete block, potentially causing serious injury.

When it comes to interactions between patrons and equipment, adequate supervision and coaching are vital. Ensuring that patrons understand safe equipment usage and proper jumping techniques is crucial for preventing injuries. Somersaults should never be allowed.

Trampoline Park operators bear the responsibility of maintaining and conducting regular inspections to identify any popped springs or compromised components. It is crucial that operators review the ASTM 2970 standard, ensuring that nettings, padding, redundant beds, and barriers are properly installed and utilized. Additionally, adhering to the manufacturer’s recommendations is the initial step for trampoline park owners to safeguard equipment, ensuring it remains in good repair and functions safely.

Daily inspections are essential and should be conducted following a comprehensive checklist. Proper documentation and record-keeping enable operators to track maintenance activities. These inspections should occur each day before the park opens. Additionally, it’s advisable to inspect beneath the trampoline beds at least once a week, considering the manufacturer’s recommendations. Furthermore, specific inspections should be scheduled at varying intervals as detailed by the manufacturers.

Effective and safe trampoline park operation hinges on meticulous hiring, employee orientation, and training procedures. Properly orienting employees serves a dual purpose: mitigating risks and reducing injuries. Supervising a trampoline park facility demands qualified personnel who oversee all activity areas and ensure the appropriate use of equipment. Supervisors actively move about the floor, assisting attendants as needed. Vigilance is crucial during attendant supervision to promptly identify ineffective or unsafe practices that warrant intervention.

Just like public swimming pools, trampoline park operators should assign lifeguards — or what some operators refer to as trampoline court attendants. These attendants must undergo thorough safety training for all park attractions. I would go further and recommend that the industry to design a comprehensive certification for such training, similar to how the Red Cross trains lifeguards.

Additionally, these court attendants should rotate every 30 to 60 minutes, with 5-minute breaks, allowing them time to reposition and communication among attendants regarding any concerns or issues to their replacements.

Furthermore, a manager or supervisor on duty should constantly monitor the trampoline park. This involves patrolling the floor, overseeing the flow of patrons to prevent courts from becoming overloaded, and ensuring that onlookers or spectators do not impede the view of court attendants.

Trampoline parks universally rely on liability waivers, wherein the signee accepts responsibility for the inherent risks of the activity. This includes instances where injuries have occurred due to the establishment’s negligence or inadequately maintained equipment. Instead of enhancing safety standards and supervision, the emphasis remains on individual assumption of risk through these waivers.

That may be fine for a twisted ankle or a contusion, but what about a child who recently broke his neck jumping into an improperly designed foam pit head-first and is now paralyzed for life?

As a result, trampoline park operators must be diligent in maintaining their equipment and enforcing safety rules to minimize the risk of accidents. Safety should never take a backseat to profits, especially when children are involved. It’s simply a matter of finding that balance between fun and safety.

Overall, trampoline parks are a fun and safe way to exercise and have fun. By following the rules, using proper equipment, and taking precautions, patrons and operators can minimize the risk of injury and enjoy all the benefits of trampolining and foam pits.

Be Safe My Friends