Master Provisions celebrated successes (and they were plentiful) at annual Bridges to Blessings event

Over 200 guests attended an evening of fellowship and fundraising for Master Provision’s Bridges to Blessings event held recently at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport, making the event a big success.

There was much to celebrate about the impact Master Provisions was able to make in 2023.

The crowd heard the good news that more than 25,000 volunteer hours enabled Master Provisions to rescue and distribute over 3.7 million pounds of food and saw them hailed as the backbone of the NKY food security system. Over 48,000 pounds of clothing and shoes were packed for distribution and 44 tons of resources were shipped internationally in 2023.

Master Provisions also partnered with 14 local high schools to support their special needs students in learning life and job skills.

Because of their collaborative approach with over 280 nonprofit partners, Master Provisions was able to feed more than 81,000 individuals each month across 44 counties in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia. That is a 16% increase in the number of families supported year over year.

“With the ever-increasing need both nationally and locally, Master Provisions is grateful for God’s provision to allow us to meet more needs each year,” said Master Provisions President, Shane Armstrong.

Food insecurity is an official term from the USDA for when people don’t have enough to eat and don’t know where their next meal will come from. Over 44 million people in the United States, including 13 million children, experienced food insecurity last year.

For nearly 30 years, Master Provisions has connected resources to needs across Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Indiana, and beyond.

Armstrong said, “With the outpouring of generosity at Bridges to Blessings, Master Provisions will continue to connect resources to needs in our community, all while sharing the blessings of Christ.”