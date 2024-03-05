meetNKY to release its (expected record) numbers at annual meeting and 50th anniversary celebration

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

The meetNKY team will be playing to a full house for its 2024 Annual Meeting Thursday at Drees Pavilion at Devou Park.

Not only is meetNKY celebrating its 50th anniversary but we’re told there will be plenty more to celebrate in the unveiling of its big story for the past year.

The event is no longer open for registrations so the place will be packed with an audience eager — and appreciative — of the good news in store.

Not only will guests hear of the successes in tourism and economic impact of the past year (it’s another record) — but there is great news for the year ahead.

And, there will be a presentation of the 2023 Proof Award (formerly the Star of Tourism Award), honoring the organization or individual who made the most impact on tourism over the past year.

meetNKY has come back strong post-COVID and “returned to normal in a post pandemic world,” as President and CEO Julie Kirkpatrick announced last year.

She announced in a splashy presentation last year that the hotel community grew its revenues 19.4% an occupancy by 4.6% — and several new hotels were on the horizon. All have since opened.

In addition, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport saw a 21% growth in passengers year-over-this-year in 2022 — and there has a slew of new airlines and destinations in the year just ended.

Expect the good news to just keep coming. And watch for the NKyTribune‘s report on the good news to come.