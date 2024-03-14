Prep Sports Report: Cooper defensive standout will face challenge in girls state tournament opener

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Bella Deere became a starting forward on the Cooper girls basketball team this season by improving in two aspects of the game.

“Coach (Justin) Holthaus and I talked at the end of last year and the beginning of this year and he said rebounding and being physical on defense, that’s what’s going to get me a starting spot,” Deere said.

After the Jaguars won their third straight 9th Region championship last Saturday, Deere was named to the all-tournament team because of her defensive performances against two of area’s best low post players.

In the last two tournament games, Deere helped limit Holy Cross senior center Julia Hunt to five points and Ryle senior center Sarah Baker to 10 points. Hunt had only one basket in the paint and Baker went 4-of-12 from the field.

“Holthaus does a great job of preparing us for everything,” Deere said. “He just told me I’ve got to be physical. Even though they’re bigger and taller and stronger than me, I’ve got to be physical with them and do the best I can.”

Deere probably heard the same thing from her coach this week as Cooper prepared for its game against Danville Christian in the first round the “Sweet 16” state tournament at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Arena.

Danville Christian’s top player is 6-foot-4 junior forward Grace Mbugua, who’s averaging 25.4 points and shooting 61.6 percent (303 of 492) from the field for the 29-2 Warriors.

In her team’s three 12th Region tournament victories, Mbugua scored 40, 28 and 31 points and her rebounding totals were 12, 11 and 30. Keeping the ball out of her hands will be the top priority for the Jaguars on defense. If she does get the ball inside, Deere will be trying to stop her from putting up big numbers.

Last year, Cooper lost its first game in the state tournament. Deere and the other three seniors in the current starting lineup are determined not to let that happen again.

“We’ve known each other and played with each other for years, and we just love each other,” she said. “With our chemistry, we just fight for each other. I think that’s what makes our defense great, because we just go out and fight for each other.”

St. Henry puts veteran coach in charge of girls basketball program

Dan Trame was named head coach of the St. Henry girls basketball team on Wednesday, one week after Todd Smart announced that he was stepping down from that position.

Trame began his head coaching career with the St. Henry boys team in 1990. He was also a boys head coach at Simon Kenton, Holy Cross and Walton-Verona, compiling a 308-204 record in 18 seasons. He won a 9th Region title in 1995 at Simon Kenton and an 8th Region All “A” Classic title in 2010 at Walton-Verona.

“He has a fantastic reputation here in Northern Kentucky and we are honored to add a coach of his stature,” St. Henry athletic director Jim Demler said in a media release.

Trame was a junior varsity girls basketball coach at St. Henry last season. A lot of those younger players will be stepping up to replace six graduating seniors on the varsity roster. Those seniors led the Crusaders to a 15-15 record and a berth in the 9th Region tournament.

“Our students are incredible and the girls in our basketball program are awesome,” Trame said. “I look forward to serving as their head coach, building on the strong foundation established over the years.”

9th Region Player of the Year to be announced at awards luncheon

Newport won the 9th Region boys basketball championship game Tuesday without sophomore guard Taylen Kinney, who was injured early in the first quarter, but he’s still a leading candidate for 9th Region Player of the Year.

The winner of the award will be announced Sunday during the Northern Kentucky Boys Basketball Coaches Association awards luncheon that begins at 1 p.m. in the Covington Catholic cafeteria.

Kinney was voted Division II Player of the Year by the coaches. The other leading candidates for the 9th Region award are CovCath senior Caden Miller and Villa Madonna senior Henry Thole, who were voted the top players in Division I and III.

The other top players on the list include Shaun Pouncy and Yamil Randon of Cooper, EJ Walker of Lloyd and Nathan Vinson of Highlands.

The 9th Region Coach of the Year will also be announced at the banquet and players named to all-conference teams in the three divisions will be recognized.



