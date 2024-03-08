Republic Bank & Trust ranked among best regional banks, online lenders for 2024 by Newsweek

Republic Bank & Trust Company has been recognized as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A-Insights Group.

The survey of more than 35,000 customer interviews included over 140,000 reviews of regional banks and credit unions. Republic was also recently named to Newsweek’s Best Online Lenders in America 2024 list.

“Being recognized on this prestigious list is especially gratifying because this was based on real input from consumers, not just ranking and formulas,” said Logan Pichel, president and chief executive officer of Republic Bank. “We are deeply rooted in the local communities we serve and that gives us the capability to reach markets that need our services.”

“Along with providing personalized service, we are proud to continually offer our customers products and services that make personal and business banking as easy as possible,” Pichel said. “Our online lending capabilities, also recognized by Newsweek, are great examples of our technological leadership and customer-first approach.”

“Regional banks and credit unions play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of communities across the nation,” said Nancy Cooper, editor-in-chief of Newsweek. “Unlike their larger counterparts, these institutions are deeply rooted in local economies, understanding the unique needs of the people they serve.”

For more information or to visit the complete list, visit Newsweek Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024.

Republic Bank & Trust Company