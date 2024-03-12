Simon Kenton, Campbell County upset highly ranked opponents in boys region semifinal games

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Two local coaches at different stages in their careers watched their boys basketball teams upset highly ranked opponents in region semifinal games on Monday.

In the 8th Region, Simon Kenton trailed by 16 points in the third quarter and battled back to defeat North Oldham, 75-63, in overtime to continue Trent Steiner’s 21st season as head coach of the Pioneers.

This is Brent Sowder’s first season as Campbell County’s head coach and his players have made it a memorable one that includes a 75-62 win over George Rogers Clark in the 10th Region playoffs.

In the final state rankings by media members, George Rogers Clark was No. 10 and North Oldham was No. 13. Simon Kenton and Campbell County were among the majority of teams that didn’t get any votes.

Walton-Verona lost to Spencer County, 62-61, in the other 8th Region semifinal game on Monday. Here’s what happened in all three games.

Simon Kenton 75, North Oldham 63 OT

North Oldham took a 42-26 lead early in the third quarter, but Walton-Verona made a steady comeback that resulted in the Pioneers jumping ahead, 49-47, on a 3-point goal by senior guard Travis Krohman with 4:27 left in regulation.

The score was tied, 56-56, when North Oldham missed a 3-pointer and a follow-up shot off an offensive rebound in the final seconds. During the four-minute overtime period, the Pioneers made one field goal and 17 of 21 free throws during a game-winning 19-7 scoring run.

The win puts Simon Kenton (18-15) in the 8th Region final for the first time since 2014. The Pioneers will face Spencer County (24-9) in the title game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Henry County.

Simon Kenton’s scoring leaders in the semifinal win were Krohman with 22 points and junior guard Jay Bilton with 21. Bode Stone and Jordan Bach had 10 points each.

After making two 3-point shots in the first quarter, Krohman went scoreless until he netted 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period. In the third quarter, Bilton got 10 of the Pioneers’ 16 points to help launch their rally.

North Oldham senior guard Grant Neal took game-high scoring honors with 27 points. He made four of his team’s 10 3-point goals. The Pioneers had eight treys.

Campbell County 75, George Rogers Clark 62

Campbell County shot 53 percent (17 of 32) from the field in the first half to take a 44-27 lead and held off rallies by George Rogers Clark that cut the margin to five points twice in the second half.

After the Cardinals pulled to within five points, 60-55, early in the fourth quarter, Campbell County responded with a game-ending 15-7 run. A 3-point goal by senior guard Broc Sorgenfrei started the run and he made three free throws in the final minute to finish with a team-high 24 points.

The Camels ended GRC’s 65-game win streak against 10th Region opponents over the last five seasons. The Cardinals had also won the last four 10th Region championships.

Campbell County’s other double-figure scorers were junior guard Garyn Jackson with 23 points and senior forward Connor Weinel with 11 to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists. Jackson also had five assists, six rebounds and four steals.

The Camels had a 30-18 scoring advantage from behind the 3-point arc. Sorgenfrie connected on four treys and Jackson made all three of his long-range shots.

It will be Campbell County (25-6) vs. Harrison County (17-14) in the 10th Region championship final at 7 p.m. Monday at Mason County Fieldhouse. In the other semifinal game, Harrison County defeated the tournament hosts, 65-51, behind a 34-point effort by senior point guard Kaydon Custard.

Campbell County had a 4-1 record in 10th Region championship games under former head coach Aric Russell, who retired after last season. The Camels won their last region title in 2019 and lost in the semifinals the last four years.

Spencer County 62, Walton-Verona 61

Walton-Verona took its first lead in the game, 51-50, early in the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats fell behind once again and weren’t able to come away with a victory in 8th Region semifinal game at Henry County.

Spencer County was ahead, 61-58, when Walton-Verona called a timeout with 0:17 left in the fourth quarter to set up a play. The ball went to junior forward Aaron Gutman, who missed a 3-point attempt and Spencer County guard Cameron Cox was fouled after getting the rebound.

Cox made a crucial free throw with 0:05 remaining and Walton-Verona senior Julian Dixon hit a desperation shot from beyond the half-court line just before the final horn sounded to make it 62-61.

Gutman finshed with a game-high 28 points. Dixon and senior guard Max Montgomery both had 11 for the Bearcats, who finish the season with a 23-11 record.

Basketball tournament schedules

9TH REGION BOYS AT NKU TRUIST ARENA

Tuesday

Championship game: Newport (31-3) vs. Cooper (24-8), 7 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT MASON COUNTY

Tuesday

Championship game: Campbell County (25-6) vs. Harrison County (17-14), 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT HENRY COUNTY

Tuesday

Championship game: Simon Kenton (18-15) vs. Spencer County (24-9), 7 p.m.

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT AT RUPP ARENA

Wednesday — Upper bracket

Bowling Green vs. Owsley County, 11 a.m.

McCracken County vs. Russell, 1:30 p.m.

Louisville Butler vs. Anderson County, 6 p.m.

Franklin County vs. North Laurel, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday — Lower bracket

Bardstown Bethlehem vs. Pikeville, 11 a.m.

Owensboro vs. Henderson County, 1:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark vs. Louisville Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

COOPER vs. Danville Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Upper bracket quarterfinal games, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinal games, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinal games, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.