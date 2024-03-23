St. E. Healthy Headlines: How to talk to healthcare provider about something embarrassing? Some tips

Have you ever been so mortified by a medical concern you felt too uncomfortable to discuss it with your healthcare provider? You’re not alone.

It’s an all-too-common occurrence, but when it comes to provider visits, you can prioritize your health by being an open book.

How Do I See a Provider About Something Embarrassing?

An itchy backside, urinary incontinence or hemorrhoids, excessive or painful gas, sexual health or behavioral health issues — these are just some of the conditions that you may find hard to discuss with anyone, including your provider.

Feeling anxious and vulnerable is a normal reaction to having a medical concern, especially one of a sensitive nature.

The first step toward better health is an accurate medical diagnosis, and good communication is essential to finding treatment.

To prepare for your visit, jot down what you want to cover, list all your concerns, and then read it aloud a few times. This exercise will help you feel less anxious when scheduling your appointment, whether through a call to your provider’s office or via secure messaging.

How Do You Ask a Provider Awkward Questions?

Don’t let a challenging topic or embarrassing issue keep you from talking to your provider — your health is at stake. Try adopting these strategies:

• Practice mindful meditation during your wait. Before your visit, take five to 10 minutes to sit quietly and focus on nothing but breathing in and out or silently repeating a positive mantra, such as “I can do this.”

• Ease into the conversation by first telling your provider that the topic is difficult for you to discuss.

• Expand on your symptoms list by noting additional details, such as when the problem started and if anything unusual was going on in your life at the time. Include a list of any new medications and supplements you started taking and the ones you routinely take, including dosages.

• Write down any questions or make a checklist to reference during your doctor’s appointment to help you remember everything. If you cannot bring yourself to verbalize your concerns, give the list to your doctor to read. That way, your provider can guide the conversation by prompting you with questions.

How Do I Talk to My Provider About Sensitive Issues?

While you may experience discomfort discussing your personal information or symptoms, a trusted healthcare provider will not be phased by these details.

In fact, chances are your provider has encountered other patients with similar medical issues.

It may also be comforting to know that provider-patient confidentiality means the details of your visit will be kept private. Your provider will only discuss your case with other health professionals, if necessary, as part of your comprehensive care plan. It is important to talk to your provider — even if it makes you blush deep red for a moment. Your providers want to know what’s going on. Breathe. You can get through it. Remember, accurately describing your symptoms and a medical exam will lead you toward a diagnosis, treatment options and ultimately, a path to feeling better sooner.

Ready to Take the Next Step?

