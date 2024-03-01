St. Elizabeth Foundation awards $50,000 grant to KY Refugee Ministries for english language training

Kentucky Refugee Ministries has received a $50,000 grant from the St. Elizabeth Foundation to support English Language Training (ELT) for refugees.

The funds will be used to sponsor the cost of expanding ELT training with the creation of a twice-a-week evening course for clients who cannot attend morning sessions. Funds will specifically be allocated to cover the cost of ELT instructors, purchasing additional ELT materials, and other overhead associated with this program extension.

“KRM-Covington is excited to receive this grant that will allow the addition of an evening for clients to continue their ELT education in an environment that they are already familiar with, gain additional work-ready language skills to help them be successful at work, and grow more confident as they work towards feeling integrated into the community,” said KRM Covington Director Wilson Mejia .

With the St. Elizabeth Foundation’s support, KRM-Covington will be better able clients with the tools necessary to establish self-sufficiency. The ELT program, alongside teaching English grammar, vocabulary, and mechanics, also covers 13 cultural orientation topics ranging from mental/physical health to banking & finance to transportation.

KRM-Covington anticipates resettling up to 197 refugees into the Northern Kentucky region in the remaining months of the 2024 Fiscal Year and has already served 100 clients in the new fiscal year.

KRM-Covington is a non-proﬁt refugee and immigrant services agency, assisting newcomers who are in the process of making Northern Kentucky their new home. Founded in 1990 as a nonproﬁt agency, KRM is a local aﬃliate of a national network of agencies authorized to provide resettlement services to refugees admitted to the United States through the State Department’s Refugee Admissions Program.

In 2021, KRM formalized and expanded operations to Covington, and has been helping refugees make NKY home since. For more information, visit kyrm.org.

Kentucky Refugee Ministries-Covington