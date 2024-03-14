Stringtown Quilters to hold annual Quilters Day out — and all are invited; it is free and fun

Stringtown Quilters Guild will hold its annual Quilters Day Out on March 16 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington.

What is Quilters Day Out? It is the day we share our love of quilting with the community – and it’s FREE.

See beautiful quilts and fabric displays. Vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award. From past attendees, “this is the BEST QUILT SHOW in the Tri-State area.”

Featured this year is Debra Bank, who is a member of Stringtown and an amazing quilter. See her beautiful quilts

Demonstrators will show the newest techniques in paper piecing, 3D quilting, machine thread painting, landscape quilting, free motion machine quilting, and hand quilting.

On hand for the day are local Quilt Shops: Country Patchwork Cold Spring (Viewer’s Choice Sponsor), Around the Corner Fabrics, Alice Ridge Quilts, Stitches Quilt Shop, Silk Road Textiles, Quilts by Debbie, Pat Sturtzel Studio/The Textile Trove, Dave’s Featherweights and More, I have a Notion, JoAnn Abel Handmade Gifts, Busy Lacy Quilt Shop, Birdsong Quilting, and Country Patchwork, LLC!.

There will also be a Silent Auction with many fun and FREE magazines.

Bring your friends and join a day of fun.

Stringtown Quilters Guild is a group of over 100 quilters who meet monthly and want to preserve the heritage of quilting in today’s society. For more details about Quilter’s Day Out, check out the website or contact: Robin Bisig at SQGVicePresident@gmail.com.