Strong team effort carries Cooper girls to final four showdown with Sacred Heart in state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Over the last three seasons, Louisville Sacred Heart has won 72 consecutive girls basketball games against in-state opponents and claimed three consecutive Kentucky state championship trophies.

Cooper will try to break both of those streaks when it faces Sacred Heart in the semifinals of this year’s state tournament at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena. During the regular season, Cooper lost two games to Sacred Heart and the teams were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the final state media poll.

“Sacred Heart is always a tough matchup, said Cooper senior guard Liz Freihofer. “We’ve seen them twice this season so third time is the charm, hopefully. But they’re a really good team, so we’re going to have to show up and play our best basketball.”

Cooper defeated Henderson County, 47-37, in the state tournament quarterfinals on Friday behind a solid team effort that was led by Freihofer. She had seven points, five assists, five steals and six rebounds, all on the defensive glass.

The Jaguars (31-4) played so well together that they had 15 assists on 19 field goals and scored 15 points off turnovers to post their 13th consecutive victory. Their last loss was to Sacred Heart, 61-56, on Jan. 27.

“We talk about team everyday and we have this hashtag — #as-one,” said Cooper coach Justin Holthaus. “We’re doing it all for the team and we had some kids step up in a lot of moments (Friday).”

The Jaguars had six players score six or more points, including sophomore Addison Brissey and junior Zene Thompson, who provided a combined total of 14 points off the bench. Thompson also had five assists.

Cooper freshman guard Haylee Noel got seven of her team-high 11 points during a decisive 13-5 scoring run that put her team ahead, 37-27, with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars’ final 10 points were scored by four different players.

“It was a hard fight through 32 minutes,” coach Holthaus said. “We found enough ways to get some buckets late in that third quarter where I felt like it carried us through the rest of the game.”

Henderson County sophomore forward Atylia Green, one of five underclassmen in her team’s starting lineup, scored a game-high 21 points with four assists. The Colonels shot 45.5 percent (15 of 33) from the field, but that was offset by 16 turnovers.

Cooper shot 46.3 percent (19 of 41) from the field and netted 34 points in the paint, including several breakaway baskets following takeaways on defense.

“We’re not just about one player on this team,” Feihofer said. “Although I couldn’t score very well, we had other guys step up and make a few buckets, so I just had to play my role.”

Sacred Heart (29-7) advanced to the state semifinals with a 71-47 win over Bardstown Bethlehem on Friday. The two teams that will meet in the first semifinal game at 11 a.m. Saturday are McCracken County and Louisville Butler.

Junior guard Zakiyah Johnson had 21 points and five assists in Sacred Heart’s win over Bethlehem. She was one of three double-figures scorers for the Valkyries, who opened the game with a 23-9 run and ended up shooting 53.6 percent (30 of 56) from the field.

COOPER 5 13 15 14 — 47

HENDERSON COUNTY 10 5 12 10 — 37

COOPER (31-4): Noel 4 2 11, Alexander 1 0 2, Deere 3 0 6, Freihofer 2 2 7, Palmer 3 1 7, Brissey 3 0 6, Thompson 3 2 8. Totals: 19 7 47.

HENDERSON COUNTY (27-7): Gish 3 1 8, Kemp 2 0 4, Rideout 2 0 4, Green 8 4 21. Totals: 15 5 37.

Three-point goals: C — Noel, Freihofer. HC — Gish, Green.