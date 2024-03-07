The Scurry team-building competition May 17 to promote mental health awareness across region

TiER1 Performance will join local business owners and community members Friday, May 17, to promote mental health awareness in the Covington and Cincinnati regions through The Scurry, celebrating 12 years of fundraising for serious causes through serious fun.

Organizer say this year’s event promises to be the most fun you can have on a Friday afternoon in Covington. The day will be filled with friendly team competition — think CBS’s The Amazing Race — offering local organizations the perfect team-building opportunity. Teams will “scurry” to and from challenge stations throughout Covington and Cincinnati where they’ll compete to solve puzzles, answer local trivia, and complete challenges for bragging rights.

Following the competition, TiER1 and event partners will host an after party at Covington Yard, which will be open to the community and feature music, food, beverages, games, and more. Community members are not required to have participated in the team competition to attend the after party.

“The Scurry allows TiER1 to take the best of what we do and partner with the people who are the best in the mental health space to make a difference,” says TiER1 CEO Greg Harmeyer.

Mental illness is a serious public health issue in Greater Cincinnati and across the nation, with one in five people experiencing a mental health condition each year. All proceeds from the Scurry event will benefit three local organizations that work tirelessly to support people on their mental health journey: Lindner Center of HOPE, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, and ADAPT for Life at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“We don’t have to be afraid of conversations around mental health,” Harmeyer said. “By emphasizing the community aspect of The Scurry, we hope to celebrate the network of support that exists around each of us in the form of our friends, work colleagues, and communities. We hope our efforts in the mental health space support the creation of workplaces and communities where people feel comfortable and supported enough to take action when needed.”

TiER1 is inviting the community to join in the partnership of organizations and individuals. Since its launch in 2010, The Scurry has raised more than $400,000 for local community efforts, including mental health initiatives. In 2023, The Scurry raised a record total of nearly $89,000 for its beneficiaries. Organizers have set a 2024 fundraising goal for The Scurry team meet of $100,000 to support mental health awareness.

To learn more about The Scurry and how you can get involved, please visit thescurry.com.

TiER1 Performance