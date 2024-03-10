Time Woman of the Year Jacqui Patterson to keynote Green Umbrella’s May 2 sustainability summit

Green Umbrella’s 11th annual Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit on May 2 at the Duke Energy Convention Center will feature Jacqui Patterson as the keynote speaker.

Patterson was recently named a Time Woman of the Year, alongside noted figures including Barbie director Greta Gerwig and Nobel Laureate Claudia Goldin. Patterson is the founder of the Chisholm Legacy Project and is recognized for her revolutionary approach to climate justice, working with historically marginalized communities facing systemic injustices that include environmental issues, poverty, racial discrimination, and gender inequality.

As the largest sustainability conference in the Midwest, the Summit brings 600 passionate professional and community leaders to Cincinnati for a full day of programming, with 80 speakers, an art show, and live performances. “It’s an incredibly diverse event, with something for everyone!” says Charlie Gonzalez, who leads Green Umbrella’s conference planning with a team of regional partners. Discussions and workshops will span a wide variety of topics that include green workforce development, clean energy finance, climate resilience planning, and neighborhood food access.

This year’s Sustainability Summit theme centers on moving “From Vision to Action” and aligning our collective energy toward solutions that advance resilience, adaptation, and justice in the face of the climate crisis. With the right combination of planning, persistence, and partnerships, the future we envision is within grasp. The event showcases the inspiring work of businesses, governments, nonprofits, and residents that make our region a place where we can all thrive.

You can learn more and register at www.midwestsustainabilitysummit.org.

Green Umbrella