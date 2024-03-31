Toby Keith’s Dream Walkin’ Farms donates ‘Love Locket’ mare to Kentucky’s Mims Retirement Haven

Our Mims Retirement Haven (OMRH) in Paris, KY., has announced the arrival of Love Locket, who had been living at the late Toby Keith’s Dream Walkin’ Farms in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.

She is a beautiful bay Multiple Stakes winning mare who just turned 21-years-old on February 13. She is sired by Thunder Gulch (Gulch) and out of the Silver Ghost mare, Love Lock. In 11 races she earned just under $200,000 for her then-owner Michael Tabor, who had horses that won the Whitney, the Cigar Mile, and many other stakes races. Spending 3 years on the track she won a couple of Black Type Stakes races: the Irish Sonnet Stakes, the Blue Hen Stakes and the Serena’s Song Stakes.

After leaving the racetrack, Love Locket was sold in foal to Ghostzapper to the Award-Winning American Country Music Artist Keith for his Dream Walkin’ Farms in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.

Love Locket has had 12 foals by some top sires: Johannesburg (JoJo Gypsy’s sire), Dixie Union, First Samurai, Ice Box (twice), Cactus Ridge, Flower Alley, Successful Appeal, Midshipman, Ghostzapper, and Mshawish……. Her last foal listed was a filly born in 2020. Her Ghostzapper filly, Ghost Locket was bred and raced for Toby’s Dream Walkin’ Farms and also became a Multiple Stakes Winner of Black Type Stakes races. All of Love Locket’s foals went on to race.

Mims’ Board Member, Sidna Trimmell began a friendship with Keith in 2018, and over the years they kept in touch and discussed Thoroughbred racing, breeding and aftercare, and the dream of beginning a therapeutic riding program for Veterans. It was then that Toby agreed to donate a mare to Our Mims Retirement Haven when there was an opening.

Unfortunately, that opening, and Toby’s death were within days of each other. Trimmell reached out recently, and the Dream Walkin’ Farms manager, Lynden Branch and Toby’s family made good on that years-long promise and graciously donated Love Locket to OMRH.

Love Locket will be turned out to join the rest of the Ladies of the Haven where she will roll in the bluegrass and relish in the love and adoration of her new fans – and live the life Mims wants ALL horses to live.

Our Mims Retirement Haven

