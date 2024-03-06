United Way launches Early Learning Awareness campaign to enroll more into kindergarten readiness

Decades of research show that children who attend a quality preschool are better prepared for kindergarten than those who don’t. What’s more, kindergarten readiness is linked to success through high school and beyond.

Against that backdrop, United Way of Greater Cincinnati (UWGC) has launched a campaign to increase awareness of the importance of kindergarten readiness and boost preschool enrollment.

“About 90% of brain development occurs by age 5,” said Moira Weir, UWGC President and CEO. “We want more children in our region to have positive early learning experiences. It’s imperative that children get a proper head start so they can thrive, now and in the future.”

The campaign aims to reverse recent trends. Census data shows that only about 4 in 10 children in the region are ready for kindergarten. And, if children are behind when they start kindergarten, it’s difficult to catch up.

“Fewer families are sending their kids to early learning programs than before the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Terri Betts, Senior Manager of United Way’s Success By 6®, which is dedicated to ensuring children ages 0 to 6 are healthy and prepared for success in kindergarten. “Parents are struggling to find quality and affordable child care.”

Success By 6® has teamed with 211 — the United Way Helpline — for the awareness campaign. Billboards, postcards, emails, flyers and social media posts will encourage parents and caregivers to call 211 or visit 211uwgc.org to explore their options and get information about finding the right preschool for their child.

The preschool enrollment campaign supports UWGC’s efforts to achieve a 10% increase in early education registrations locally by 2025.

United Way of Greater Cincinnati