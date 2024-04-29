Chamber’s ‘Egg ‘n Issues’ to feature Bill Butler ‘Building Better NKY: Vision of Development Legend’

Corporex Companies, LLC has been leaving its mark on the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region for nearly 60 years.

The founder and visionary behind the organization will be at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues: Building a Better NKY – The Vision of Development Legend, Bill Butler to be held on Tuesday, May 21, 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center-South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).

Hear directly from Bill Butler, chairman of the board of Corporex, on his vision to build a better Northern Kentucky. Butler founded the company in 1965, which has grown from a one-man construction shop to an organization with more than $1B in assets under management and 60+ years of experience in creating world-class hotels, Class A offices, luxury residential and mixed-use developments in more than 22 states across the United States. The organization’s real estate portfolio also includes Ovation located along the Ohio and Licking Rivers in Newport. The 25-acre mixed-use development will grow to include residential units, offices, hotels, retail and entertainment space.



“Mr. Butler’s influence extends beyond his professional career with Corporex and includes a focus on civic and community work within Northern Kentucky communities,” said Brent Cooper, President of the NKY Chamber. “His founding of the Butler Foundation and Life Learning Center underscores his commitment to regional community services and improving the quality of life for our community members. With board roles in organizations like the United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Bill demonstrates a dedication to enhancing Northern Kentucky not just through development but also through its people. His ongoing involvement continues to contribute to the region’s current success.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Building a Better NKY – The Vision of Development Legend, Bill Butler will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m.

The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; Free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/events.

