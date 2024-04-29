Bookworms, brainchild of Sgt. Rachel White, puts books in hands of Covington kids

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

The program started in the spring of 2002, to bridge the gap between the community and the police department. Those were the words of Sgt. Rachel White of the Covington Police Department.

And it is still going strong.

It’s Bookworms and get ready – it’ll be at Randolph Park at 226 East 8th Street in Covington on Wednesday, May 21st between 6-8 p.m.

“It’s a free family event,” White told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Bookworms is a year-round program instituted by Covington’s Police Department – and the brainchild of Sgt. White.

“I always would carry toys and candy for kids while on patrol,” she said. “That moved to stickers and coloring books.”

And now books to read.

“In fact,” the Sgt. said, “One day when I was handing out coloring books, a young girl in City Heights asked me if I had a book to read. I felt terrible because I did not.”

From that point she did – and Bookworms was born.

The department now does a late spring event, a Back-to-School event and one for Halloween, according to White.

“We’ll have books on a table; and kids can take as many as they want,” White said.

As for the crowd, White says the events range from infants – with parents – to young adults —from elementary to middle school students.

“The parents,” White says, “Have been very receptive. They love it. In fact, they had no idea the police department did this.”

There were some real factors that forced the Covington police – and White’s hand – to promote this event.

“Many families can’t afford to buy books, and Bookworms fulfills a need,” she said. “It also aids in the future of our education as the literacy rate in Covington has been a bit lower than in other areas; and it decreases crime — something we’re always concerned with.”

Bookworms also gets these kids off to a great start in life, she adds, “And, I wanted the Covington Police Department to be part of it. We serve the community. We meet the community and we can make a difference with our actions.”

Recently, when an officer gave an infant a book, according to White – she immediately stopped crying.

“That youngster remembered the officer from a previous event,” White said.