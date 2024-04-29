Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work underway in the region this week; beware delays, closures

KYTC District 6 reports work underway this week in the region, advising that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances can affect this schedule.

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING WEEKLY UPDATE (CAMPBELL/KENTON COUNTY LINE TO U.S. 25 OVERPASS)

Through Thursday, May 2: I-275 westbound right lane(s) will be closed for sawing/sealing operations and shoulder work. Once westbound is complete, crews will move to eastbound right lane(s) being closed for sawing/sealing operations and shoulder work. NOTE: Nightly lane closures are permitted with this project: a single lane closure at 8 p.m., expanding to a double lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather.

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING WEEKLY UPDATE (HEBRON TO MINEOLA PIKE)

I-275 Westbound: Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2: double right lane closure from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for diamond grinding. Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4: double right lane closure from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. for diamond grinding.



I-275 Eastbound: Monday, April 29 through Wednesday, May 1: single right lane closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for chip/seal operations.

DISTRICTWIDE

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Street sweeping for the month of April is now complete.



BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is Spring 2024.

CAMPBELL – KENTON COUNTIES

• KY 8 (Fourth Street) Bridge – 6.65 mile point – A bridge inspection on the Fourth Street Bridge between Newport and Covington is now complete.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. In 2024, crews will address the southbound portion of the project. Crews are performing base failure repairs in the left lane requiring a single left lane closure. Upcoming Work: Once base failures have been addressed, a traffic switch will take place shifting traffic to the left. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained. The weigh station will be closed for 30 days while crews focus on rehabilitating the outside shoulder, right lane and a portion of the center lane. This construction may require a temporary closure of the Crittenden exit (Exit 166) on/off ramps. Additionally, the contractor has indicated there is some minor remaining work to be performed on I-75 northbound in the project area. All items listed “Upcoming Work” have not been scheduled. This information is being provided as a general overview of upcoming project tasks. KYTC District 6 will provide dates and further details for all the items listed above once they’re scheduled by the contractor.



BOONE COUNTY

• KY 842 (Hopeful Church Road) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile point – A gas main installation project is underway on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to U.S. 42. Duke Energy will be on-site, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most work will take place along the sidewalk: sections will be closed as construction shifts to different sections of KY 842. The sidewalks will be temporarily restored as crews complete each section and new sidewalks will be poured once construction is complete. Occasional lane shifts/closures as needed during construction. When lane closures are in place, flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. This project aims to increase reliability of the natural gas system in the area by installing approximately three miles of natural gas main along KY 842. Gas service will not be interrupted during construction. This project has a completion date of June 2025.



• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 5.2 – 8.3 mile points – The Boone County Water District is installing a water main on KY 18 from Green Acres Lane to Botts Lane. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed during those hours to direct traffic around the work zone. The signals will be removed at the end of each workday. This project has a completion date of June 2024.



• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 from Hebron to Mineola Pike is in progress. The project includes partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times: Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of late Summer 2024.

• KY 842 (Weaver Road) – 1.6 – 2.1 mile points – A turn lane and shoulder widening project has begun. Crews are working on KY 842 between Trellises Drive and Constance Road. Crews will work Monday through Friday. This work will require single lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. The project is expected to be completed July 31, 2024.



BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (Johnsville Foster Road) at Snag Creek Bridge Crossing – 2.44 mile point – A bridge replacement project on KY 1951 is in progress. The new crossing at Snag Creek is now open to traffic. Although the bridge is open to motorists, contractors will continue to work on miscellaneous tasks in the project area. The project has an overall completion date of June 1, 2024.



• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024.

CAMPBELL COUNTY



• I-471 Northbound and Southbound – 1.4 mile point – A shoulder closure will be in place beginning on Tuesday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while contractors install a electrical conduit bore. The shoulder closure will be near Exit 2 to U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike). Traffic lanes will not be impacted.



This is the final remaining item for the I-471 resurfacing project that took place in 2023. This project is expected to be completed by Tuesday, May 7.



• KY 547 (Four Mile Road) – 6.12 – 6.27 mile point – A guardrail repair project on KY 547 from Misty Ridge Farm extending north to south of Uhl Road is underway. A single lane closure will be in place during daytime working hours with flaggers on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. The scheduled worked for this week was canceled. We will provide an updated schedule once we receive one.



• KY 915 (Licking Pike) at Scaffold Creek Bridge Crossing – 2.67 mile point – A bridge replacement project on KY 915 is in progress. The Scaffold Creek crossing is open to traffic. Although the bridge is open to motorists, contractors will continue to work on miscellaneous tasks in the project area. The project has a completion date of July 31, 2024.



• KY 8X & U.S. 27 (East Third Street) – 0.08 – 22.26 mile point – The westbound lanes on E. Third Street will be closed on Tuesday, April 30, from Saratoga Street (mile point 0.08) to the Third Street entrance to the roundabout (mile point 22.26). These westbound lanes will be closed between the working hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow crews a safe area to setup a crane to install equipment on the rooftop of a nearby restaurant. The project is expected to be completed Tuesday, April 30 at 3 p.m.



• KY 1120 (Memorial Parkway) at Stardust Lane – 2.2 – 2.4 mile points – A safety improvement maintenance project to replace a cross pipe is now complete. Steel plates cover the work area until crews return in about a week to patch the area where the pipe was installed.

• KY 6335 (Mary Ingles Highway) – 1.76 – 4.636 mile point – a slide repair project is in progress from Tower Hill Road to KY 445, a total of 2.869 miles. The road will be closed to traffic during the maintenance repairs. The project will entail excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls (retaining walls) to shore up the hillside, reconstructing a shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, milling/paving and adding guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late June 2024.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 E – 9.45 – 12.30 mile point – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 36 E from the railroad crossing at KY 36 extending east towards Four Mile Road. Crews will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. performing shoulder work and paving operations. A single lane closure will be in place during working hours with flaggers on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. Weather permitting, the project has a completion date of June 30, 2024.



• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, and seeding work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals are in place at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024. Pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items will take place Spring 2024. More information to follow on that work.



GALLATIN COUNTY

• KY 1992 (Steeles Bottom Road) – 0.0 – 4.0 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway, on a four mile stretch of Steeles Bottom Road. Crews will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Motorists should expect daytime single lane closures during working hours. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed Sunday, June 30.



• KY 465 (Boone Road) – A resurfacing project is in progress on two section of KY 465. Section 1: From KY 1039 (1.82 mile point) extending to Concrete Plant Lane (2.79 mile point), a distance of 0.97 miles. Section 2: From William Jump Road (5.15 mile point) extending to KY 455 (Johnson Hill Road) (7.19 mile point), a distance of 2.05 miles. Contractors have begun milling. Paving operations will begin shortly after milling is complete. Motorists should expect single lane closures during daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. All work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. This project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2024.



HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) is in progress and a road closure is in place. The closure will remain in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorsits around the work zone.

KENTON COUNTY

• I-71/75 Southbound at the Brent Spence Bridge – 191.36 – 191.63 mile points – there will be evening/overnight lane closures on I-71 and I-75 southbound at the Brent Spence Bridge. nspectors will be on-site between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. A single lane closure will be in place at the approach to the bridge in Ohio on both I-71 southbound and I-75 southbound. A double lane closure will be in place on the southbound portion of the Brent Spence Bridge from the 191.63 mile point to the 191.36 mile point, a distance of 0.27 miles. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Inspectors will return in mid-May to the inspection site for another portion of the inspection. KYTC will advise motorists prior to that work occurring. These lane closures are needed for part of a routine inspection of the bridge. Inspectors will return to the bridge in August for a full inspection.

• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) – 13.45 – 13.87 mile points – Crews will be performing routine bridge repairs on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge. The project will consist of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach/truss drainage repairs. The contractor plans to utilize a single lane closure for the majority of the project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. A ten-day closure of the bridge may be necessary to perform some of the work. This full closure would be permitted beginning on a Friday at 8 p.m. for a period of ten-days and would reopen to traffic by the second Monday at 5 a.m. The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian traffic for the duration of construction; however, it may be closed for seven days to perform the required sidewalk repairs. KYTC will advise motorists and pedestrians via press release and social media ahead of any lane, sidewalk or full bridge closure. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of the upcoming work, and associated lane closures



• KY 3716 (Taylor Mill Road) – 3.67 – 3.72 mile point – A guardrail repair project on KY 3716 near Sharon Drive will begin on Monday, March 11. A single lane closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with flaggers on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. PROJECT UPDATE The scheduled worked for this week was canceled. We will provide an updated schedule once we receive one.

• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road) – 0.96 – 2.5 mile points – a widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 is underway. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection, to west of Williamswoods Drive. The project includes the following improvements: Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes, to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency. A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity. Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work Additionally, two roundabouts will be built to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and increase safety. These roundabouts will be located at the following intersections: KY 536 and KY 1303; KY 536 and Hogrefe Road. Crews have begun clearing the project area. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027.



• I-275 – 77.6 – 82.5 mile points – A diamond grinding project on I-275 from Campbell/Kenton County line to the U.S. 25 overpass is in progress. The project will include diamond grinding and grooving of pavement, crack sealing, cleaning bridge drains and placing permanent striping and pavement markers. Traffic impacts associated with the work: Contractors will primarily work Sunday night through Thursday night. Other nights will be utilized if weather prohibits work during the weekday. Single lane closure permitted nightly at 8 p.m. Double lane closure permitted nightly beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m.

Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming temporary ramp closures.

On/off ramps that could be temporarily closed during overnight working hours: KY 16 (Pride Parkway), KY 17 (Madison Pike), KY 1303 (Turleyfoot Road), and U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway). This project is separate from the other diamond grinding and pavement repair project also taking place on I-275 between the Boone/Kenton County line to west of KY 237 (Hebron Exit). This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) – 5.6 – 6.3 mile points – A gas line project is underway. Utility crews will be working on Amsterdam Road between Deerfield Drive and Dry Creek Road. Duke Energy crews will be working between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place, and flaggers will be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by Monday, July 1.



• Crescent Ave (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Contractors are working on clearing brush and performing other site preparation work. Retaining walls will be built over the winter and crews will install the see-through panels after the first of the year.

OWEN COUNTY

• U.S. 127 (Main Street) – 13.83 – 14.30 mile points – A resurfacing project on U.S. 127 beginning north of KY 22 extending north to KY 1287 (E Adair Street) will begin on Tuesday, March 19. Contractors will begin replacing sidewalk ramps then begin paving operations.

After base failure repairs have had enough time to set, crews will begin milling and paving in the project area. This work will require a single lane closure. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Sidewalk and base failure repairs will be performed during the day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Night work is also permitted with this project to mitigate traffic impacts as much as possible. This project has a completion date of June 30, 2024.

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 22. Crews will be straightening curves and correcting the superelevation of curves that have become flat over time, along with several additional improvements through the project area. Temporary single lane closures may be required from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through the project area.



ROBERTSON COUNTY

• U.S. 62 at North Branch Cedar Creek Bridge Crossing – 4.9 mile point – A bridge replacement project on U.S. 62 is underway. The North Branch Cedar Creek crossing is closed and will remain closed for 120 days, while contractors install the new structure. A signed detour will be in place utilizing: KY 1504 (Central Ridge Road) to access U.S. 62 until reaching the work zone. Once the new bridge is complete, crews will remove the detour and open the crossing to traffic, while completing other tasks throughout the project area. The project has a completion date of July 31, 2024.



