Cavalcade of Homes returns weekends May 4-19 featuring nine new homes across Northern Kentucky

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) has announced the return of the Cavalcade of Homes, an event showcasing the craftsmanship and innovation in new homes and new home communities of Northern Kentucky’s registered builders.

This year’s Cavalcade of Homes features nine newly built homes. The event will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from noon–5 p.m. on May 4-5, May 11-12, and May 18-19. Attendees will get an exclusive opportunity to tour a variety of homes and experience lasting inspirations to make their own.

“The Cavalcade of Homes features an impressive lineup of Registered Builders, newly built homes, and new communities across Northern Kentucky,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of BIA NKY. “Inventory of new homes across the nation is tight and the ability to see nine homes spread across our region is a unique and rare opportunity given today’s home supply challenges.”

For more information on this year’s lineup of homes, visit www.cavalcadenky.com and nkycavalcade Facebook page.

Visitors may receive the printed Cavalcade of Homes Guide featuring price ranges, registered builder information, and more. This year visitors may register for a gift valued at over $250 by visiting the website or by filling out an entry form at any participating home.

Participating 2024 builders include Arlinghaus Builders, Ashley Builders Group, The B.O.L.D. Company, Drees Homes, and Meierjohan Building Group.

The following newly built homes are featured in the 2024 Cavalcade of Homes:

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky