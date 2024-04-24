Beechwood senior Joshua Zyzak named recipient of BBB Cincinnati’s Students of Integrity Award

Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati has announced the winners of its annual Students of Integrity Awards.

The honor awards five area high school seniors with a $2,500 scholarship to a college or university of their choice. The competition included all area high schools seniors in the 22 county service territory of the Cincinnati BBB. Applicants were asked to submit a 500-1,000 word essay addressing an ethical dilemma led by their morals and ethical standards.

The 2024 Student of Integrity Scholarship Award winners are:

• Samantha Davis, Bishop Fenwick High School

• Carter Hancock, Wheelersburg High School

• Halle Heagan, Kings High School

• Elizabeth Heimkreiter, William Henry Harrison High School

• Joshua Zyzak, Beechwood High School

Scholarship recipients will participate in the Students of Integrity Winner Celebration Event on Thursday, May 2 at 9 a.m. at the BBB office, located at 1 E. 4th Street, Suite 600, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.“The BBB is honored to be able to recognize these students as part of our educational outreach and to be part of their educational achievements.” Megan O’Brien, Public Relations for the BBB Cincinnati.

BBB honors Students of Integrity in the interest of supporting ethical, accountable behavior in area youth, highlighting core values demonstrated in the lives of young people and to help in the development and mentoring of future business leaders. Students of Integrity is part of the BBB’s Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics, a business ethics award. The award program’s purpose is to recognize high school seniors who personify ethics in all areas of their lives.

For further information, visit BBB.org/cincinnati

