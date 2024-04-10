Carlisle 5th graders better understand finances through Fidelity Investments’ Adopt a Class program

Staff report

A fifth-grade class from John G. Carlisle Elementary School visited Fidelity Investments’ regional site in Covington last week as part of Fidelity’s national financial education program.

Fidelity mentors students in three classrooms at the John G. Carlisle Elementary School and the Glenn O. Swing Elementary School, both in the Covington Independent School district.

These relationships are facilitated through the Adopt A Class program. Fidelity associates visit these classrooms in addition to welcoming students on site.

Last week, the Carlisle Elmentary students toured Fidelity’s Covington facilities including our on-site farm, heard about career opportunities within financial services, and played games with their mentors which helped teach financial concepts.



When talking about a Stock Market game, fifth grader Simone said, “It’s fun to have people from Fidelity come into my class. I like all the activities that we did. We had fake money and we tried to see who would make the most money. We picked certain companies and then saw, in a couple months, if we made or lost money. I learned that you can put money into different companies and have a piece of that company for yourself. And that helps grow your money.”

Teacher Ms. Knaley agreed, “Many of these students don’t ever hear about the saving or spending of money. It’s great that (Fidelity) is so close to Covington. The students now see it as a job they can do when they’re older, and can start to understand it. We’re working on decimals in school and now they can see that as money. It’s helped them understand more about saving and spending.”

Fidelity Investments® is committed to financial education and the next generation of investors. The company — which has reached more than 550,000 students with financial education over the past decade — is activating several new initiatives to tap the passion and continued engagement of its 74,000+ associates to help make a difference in its communities.

“The expertise of our associates is one of Fidelity’s greatest strengths. Financial education is simply what we do, whether that’s through our volunteer work in the community or in the products and services we offer our customers,” says Pamela Everhart, Head of Regional Public Affairs, Inclusion, and Impact at Fidelity Investments.

“Improving financial literacy and building lifelong financial skills is the first step to financial mobility—and through financial mobility, we can strengthen financial futures for all and realize positive change for the next generation.”

Fidelity’s renewed commitment to financial education includes In-School Learning Opportunities for Students and their Families. Fidelity has launched regional pilots, including in Boston and Covington, where it works with public school systems to offer financial education programing to students, teachers, and families by coordinating classroom visits with Fidelity associates to share their expertise.

Fidelity will also host family nights to provide supplemental educational opportunities to parents, siblings, and other household members. And through a collaboration with EVERFI, it will place virtual financial education curriculums in the hands of teachers at 500 high schools across the country.