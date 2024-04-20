Chef, reputation got Keyhole Bar & Grill a catering gig for visiting teams at Great American Ball Park

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

The Cincinnati Reds. Next – The Cleveland Guardians.

Strange bedfellows? Well, not really.

First, both Major League baseball teams call the Buckeye State – Ohio – home. And, both teams share their minor league baseball stadium – Goodyear Park – in Arizona.

They also share Chef Michael Fulkerson – he did cater for the Guardians and Reds in Arizona. Now he caters every visiting team that plays the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

“Actually,” Chef Michael told the Northern Kentucky Tribune the other afternoon in front of his newly-opened Keyhole Bar & Grill – the home of All Around the World Catering, “In 2020 Bronson Arroyo called Chef Tim to be his personal chef along with his son, (Chef Timmy).”

Chef Tim Gonzales and son Chef Timmy Gonales, along with Crystal Tant are all involved in the Keyhole Bar and Grill – the latest eatery and drinking establishment in Bromley (18 Pike Street).

“There was no baseball during the pandemic,” Chef Michael continued, “But when baseball started-up, the Latin ballplayers requested Chef Tim.”

So that’s how the baseball connection got off the ground.

The visiting teams, according to Michael requested Latin food, and All Around the World Cuisine Catering responded, for every visiting team.

“It’s really pretty simple,” Michael says, “We have a menu, and the teams contact us.”

It’s not quite that simple — the teams receive about 16-18 items – and they get three meals per ballgame. One prior to batting practice, one after and another at game’s end, he says.

And the menu for all three deliveries must include: a salad, two vegetables, three proteins and two starches – plus a Latin meal.

So, consider 81 home dates, three meals – that totals 243 meals for the baseball season.

All Around the World Cuisine Catering also services weddings, dinner parties, graduations, company parties, holiday parties as well as personal chef services.

Keyhole Bar and Grill took over the kitchen duties and opened as a full-service restaurant about a month ago, Michael says. “The bar has probably been here since Bromley was discovered,” he laughs.

When it comes to food, however Michael is quite serious. “I was born in Arizona, and have had about seven different careers. I have worked at Otis Elevator, been a building supervisor but always had a passion for cooking.”

He attended culinary school at Mohave Community College and says his first food-server job was in 2000 in a Mexican restaurant in Arizona.

His co-worker, Chef Tim, has been working in the food business since he was 16, Michael says. “He started as a prep cook sand moved to a line-cook, in Arizona.”

The Keyhole Bar & Grill menu features appetizers like Pretzel Sticks and Batter Wings, to Loaded Carne Asada – Charbroiled Wagyu Beef Shredded Cheese sprinkled with Queso Fresco.

The BLT six-ounce Wagyu Burger he says is a favorite.

“We want everyone to have a high-quality experience,” Michael says, “Without paying high costs. We have good food and a good atmosphere with quality people. The healthier, the better.”

In fact, on this day, the Keyhole Bar & Grill was putting the finishing touches on their outdoor patio – which includes picnic benches, a pool table, and parking in the rear.

The Keyhole Bar & Grill, through All Around the World Cuisine Catering, has gotten the OK from all the visiting baseball teams that play the Reds.

And, we almost forgot – there is yet another thing both Chef Michael and the Cincinnati Reds have in common – they both hate rain outs.

(The Keyhole Bar & Grill, 18 Pike Street, Ludlow, open Thursdays 5-10:30 p.m.; Friday 5-midnight, Saturday 3-midnight, Sunday 1-9).