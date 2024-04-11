Community Action Kentucky accepting applications for LIHEAP Spring Subsidy Cooling Component

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Spring Subsidy Cooling Component applications will be accepted on a first come, first-serve basis from April 16 to May 31, or until designated funds are depleted. Kentucky households, up to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, can receive a benefit to offset their home electric cost.

The Spring Subsidy Cooling Component provides households one-time benefit ranging from $38 to $200 depending on income levels and housing category. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s electric vendor.

Interested households should apply through their local Community Action outreach office. To locate your local office, please call 800-456-3452 or visit www.capky.org/network. Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household. • Proof of income from the preceding month for all members of the household. • Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. • The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Assistance received during previous LIHEAP components does not affect household’s eligibility.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies, please visit the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

