Cove FCU to partner with Kenton County Animal Services for adoption event, donation drive

Cove Federal Credit Union is partnering with Kenton County Animal Services to host an Adoption Event and Donation Drive on Saturday, May 4 from 9-Noon. Stop by Cove, located at 577 Dudley Road in Edgewood and meet some fur babies looking for their forever home.

Donations will also be collected. Search the Kenton County Animal Services Amazon Wish List and drop off donations from 9-Noon at Cove.

For more information on adopting a pet visit Kenton County Adopt a Pet.

“At Cove we proudly support the work of Kenton County Animal Services, protecting the animals of the community from abuse and neglect, working to end the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals, and providing citizens with information concerning responsible ownership,” said Betsy Sutton, chief operating officer of Cove Federal Credit Union.

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit www.covefcu.com.

