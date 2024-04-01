Covington alerts residents of 3 a.m. concrete pour at OneNKY Center construction site beginning Tuesday

Neighbors of the OneNKY Center being built at Greenup Street and Roebling Way may hear trucks earlier than usual on Tuesday.

But don’t worry. It’s a special circumstance – not the new normal.

Officials from Paul Hemmer Co. said that Tuesday will be the first of three 3 a.m. concrete slab pours timed to beat morning rush hour traffic and to keep the rising temperatures of the day from interfering with its curing.

The other two 3 a.m. pours will take place April 26 and May 28, weather permitting.

“We will take all measures to reduce the noise and lighting as to not disrupt the local neighbors,” said Jeff Guenther, superintendent at Paul Hemmer Co.

Guenther said he has been meeting with residents and/or management of nearby complexes this week to give them a heads up.

City of Covington