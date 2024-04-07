Covington schools seeking nominations for Holmes High School Hall of Distinction, Young Alumnus

Holmes High School has an outstanding history of students who have made significant differences in their communities and it recognizes those achievements each year with the Holmes Hall of Distinction designations and the Holmes Outstanding Young Alumnus Award.

The Covington Board of Education is seeking nominations for these honors.

The Hall of Distinction honors distinguished graduates and friends of Covington Schools in recognition of their achievements and contributions to society. The hall was founded to recognize the history of Holmes High School and its continuing impact on the community.

The Outstanding Young Alumnus Award is designed to honor Holmes graduates who are 35 years and younger who have made outstanding contributions to society.

The deadline for submission is April 12, 2024.

Please mail, e-mail, or fax your nominations to Covington Independent Public Schools, Attn; Hall of Distinction, 25 E. Seventh Street, Covington, Ky. 41011, Fax 859-292-5916 or email to debra.vance@covington.kyschools.us.

For more information, please contact Debra Vance, (859) 392-3180.

The Hall of Distinction Nomination Form

The Holmes Outstanding Young Alumnus Award