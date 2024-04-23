CVG celebrates Epic Flight Academy and new $8 million aircraft mechanic school

Just one month after FEAM Aero opened its second aircraft maintenance hangar on the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s (CVG) campus, Epic Flight Academy opened its 32,000-square-foot, $8 million aircraft mechanic school also on airport property.

The opening of the new school was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by partners, community leaders, and the inaugural class of students.

“We loved welcoming so many people to our grand opening. After years of planning and a full year of construction, this was a cause for celebration,” said Danny Perna, founder and chief executive officer, Epic Flight Academy.

“Having our students attend the ribbon-cutting event meant so much. Classes are going well, and we’re already enrolling students for our June class,” said Josh Rawlins, chief operating officer and director of aircraft mechanics programs, Epic Flight Academy.

Students who complete the program will have the opportunity to become FAA-certified airframe and powerplant (A&P) aviation mechanics, which are in high demand, and will be able to seek direct employment with CVG employers. The new school and training areas offer students the opportunity to get hands-on experience working on aircraft engines and to learn how to repair plane and helicopter equipment, in addition to completing other coursework. The school is FAA Part 147 certified. The opening of Epic Flight Academy marks another step toward CVG creating a self-sustaining aviation ecosystem on its campus.

Epic Flight Academy, which also has a location in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, offers students the opportunity to become an FAA-certified airframe and powerplant (A&P) aviation mechanic in the aerospace industry. Epic Flight Academy Aircraft Mechanic Program welcomed its first class of students in 2020, and students began training at CVG on April 15. The program takes approximately 18 months.

“Workforce development is the most important and proactive step we can take for the future of Kentucky’s economy,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This new training facility from Epic Flight Academy will train workers at CVG, helping prepare thousands of Kentuckians to make an impact in their communities, while also supporting their families through skilled, well-paying jobs. We’re committed to building a pipeline for a skilled workforce, and this is the latest example of that commitment.”

“We are pleased to welcome Epic Flight Academy to CVG, and we look forward to growing this partnership,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Aircraft mechanics are in high demand. Epic Flight Academy will open doors for students across our region who represent the future of the aviation industry and will provide a well-trained pipeline for employment at CVG.”

“We are proud to partner with Epic Flight Academy to establish an airframe and powerplant (A&P) school at CVG Airport. This collaboration underscores our commitment to shaping the future of aviation maintenance and building a skilled workforce for the industry. Together, we are excited to provide aspiring aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) with the training and resources they need to succeed in this dynamic field,” said Cam Murphy, president, FEAM Aero.

President and CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership Lee Crume congratulated Epic Flight Academy on its new training facility at CVG: “The demand for aircraft maintenance technicians is ever-growing, and Epic Flight Academy has begun filling that need with their first class starting last week. The new jobs being created by CVG’s cargo and passenger growth offer tremendous opportunities in the Cincinnati region.”

Epic Flight Academy is offering year-round open enrollment and has rolling start dates for classes. Eligible students must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent, amongst other requirements. More details on the coursework are available on Epic Flight Academy’s website.

CVG Communications/Governor’s Office