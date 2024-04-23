KDA gas pump inspection stickers’ remind Kyians to ‘Never leave children or pets in hot cars’

As Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) motor fuel inspectors check the quantity and quality of fuel this year, they’ll be adding a special message to gas pumps. This year’s inspection stickers contain a message reminding drivers to not leave children or pets in an unattended hot car.

“The services we provide at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture are centered around the greater good for our consumers,” Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said. “From protecting against animal diseases that could disrupt our food supply to fighting against harmful policies affecting our farmers and farm families, KDA is consistently working to better our communities. Sending a message about protecting our children from suffering in a hot unattended car is just one more way we are providing that service. We are hopeful these stickers provide that reminder to be mindful of the lives in your car and how you can help protect them.”

The message of not leaving children in a hot car is not a new one, but it is new for the gas pump inspection stickers created annually by KDA.

Across the nation last year, 29 children died due to vehicular heatstroke. Pediatric vehicular heatstroke is one of the leading causes of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children 14 and younger. By adding a simple message to gas pump inspection stickers, Commissioner Shell hopes more awareness will prevent the unnecessary deaths of children or pets. Combining that message with the inspection stickers for gas pumps across the state seemed natural, Shell said.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) joined Commissioner Shell in the message of protecting children from hot cars deaths.

“As both a father and a trooper, I can’t emphasize enough the danger involved with hyperthermia,” said Kentucky State Police Sgt. Matt Sudduth. “None of us want to believe that we would get so distracted that we would exit our vehicle without our child or pet, it is vital that we all slow down and take the precautions necessary to ensure that it doesn’t happen. KSP commends the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and gas stations across the Commonwealth for educating Kentuckians and working to save lives.”

Each year KDA motor fuel inspectors check the quantity and quality of fuel of gas pumps across the state to make sure customers are getting what they pay for. Fuel pumps are also examined to make sure they are free of “skimmers” that thieves use to steal consumers’ credit card information. The stickers are added after the inspection is complete.

KDA inspectors check around 60,000 gas pumps annually, looking for leaks, making sure the meter is working properly and the price is computed correctly.

Gas pumps in Kentucky are also inspected for quality. Fuel samples are shipped to a lab in Houston for testing. Gas pumps that don’t pass that inspection are put out of service until repairs are complete.

Consumers who believe they were charged an incorrect price by a gas station or retail store, or purchased poor quality fuel can lodge a complaint to KDA here. All complaints are taken seriously and investigated