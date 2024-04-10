Diocese Curia staff engaging in a ‘Day of Service,’ helping seven social service agencies in the area

The Diocese of Covington Curia staff is engaging in a “Day of Service” today, Part 2 of the its continued education on “The Eucharist and Its Meaning in Our Lives.” Part 1, held last Fall, was a day of reflection led by Bishop John Iffert.

The Day of Service will begin after morning Mass with a sendoff from Bishop Howard Memorial Auditorium, located at the Curia office. The Day of Service has been organized and led by a committee and supported by the diocesan Pro-Life Office and the local women religious — the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery, the Sisters of Divine Providence and the Sisters of Notre Dame.

Work crews will be serving at:

• Brighton Center, Newport

• Care Closet, Newport

• DCCH Center for Children and Families, Ft. Mitchell

• Disabled American Veterans, Erlanger

• Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky (at a Latonia homesite)

• Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center, Ft. Mitchell

• Society for St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky, Erlanger



The Catholic Church in the United States began a three-year Eucharistic Revival in 2022. The Revival encourages Catholics to pray, reflect and act on the importance of the Eucharist, which is Jesus, in their lives. The Eucharist calls Catholics to more than a personal relationship with Jesus, but also a communal relationship — being the face and hands of Jesus in service to others and seeing Jesus in those who are served.

“The Eucharist, celebrated as a community, teaches us about human dignity, calls us to right relationship with God, ourselves and others, invites us to community and solidarity, and sends us on mission to help transform our communities, neighborhoods and world,” writes the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops about the Eucharist and its relationship to social mission.

The Eucharistic Revival will culminate with a Eucharistic Congress — a gathering of thousands of Catholics from across the United States — July 17–21 in Indianapolis.