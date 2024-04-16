Dr. Robbie Fletcher approved by Senate as Kentucky’s next commissioner of education

The Kentucky Senate approved Robbie Fletcher, Ed.D., to be the Commonwealth’s next commissioner of education.

Following a meeting with the Senate Education Committee on April 12, the Kentucky Senate approved Fletcher’s nomination on April 15.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as Kentucky’s new education commissioner on July 1,” said Fletcher. “I am grateful for the Senate’s faith in my ability and my desire to accomplish great things for our students, our educators, our families and everyone in the Commonwealth. I plan on taking the same ‘All In’ approach I have taken during my time as superintendent of Lawrence County Schools as we continue to strengthen public schools in Kentucky.”

This was the first time a nominee for commissioner has gone through the legislative approval process after lawmakers passed Senate Bill 107 in 2023.

Sharon Porter Robinson, chair of the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE), praised Fletcher as the ideal candidate for the role.

“We sought feedback from numerous Kentucky education stakeholders throughout the process and Fletcher embodies all of the qualities we could ask for,” said Robinson. “Throughout his time as a teacher and school administrator, Fletcher has demonstrated the qualities of an ambassador and statesperson, an expert instructional leader and a visionary innovator. We look forward to watching him flourish as the commissioner of all public schools in the Commonwealth.”

As the chief state school officer and chief executive officer for the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the commissioner recommends and implements KBE policies and directs KDE in the management of the state’s 171 public school districts, the Kentucky School for the Deaf, the Kentucky School for the Blind and the 50 state-operated area technology centers.

Fletcher has been the superintendent of Lawrence County since 2014. Prior to that, he served as principal of Sheldon Clark High School (Martin County) from 2009 to 2014 and as principal of Warfield Middle School (Martin County) from 2005 to 2009. Fletcher started his career in 1996 as a math and science teacher before becoming the assistant principal at Inez Middle School (Martin County) in 2004.

During his time as a school administrator, Fletcher has worked with the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) in several different ways:

• Lawrence County participates in the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) and the Local Laboratories of Learning (L3s). • Fletcher currently serves as chair of the Local Superintendents Advisory Council (LSAC) and serves as a member of the Superintendents Advisory Council. • He was part of the state assessment and accountability advisory committee from 2022-2023, working as part of a group to recommend accountability cut scores to LSAC and KBE. • He served as a member of the Kentucky Coalition for Advancing Education, a precursor to the Kentucky United We Learn Council.

Fletcher also has experience working with state lawmakers as a member of the School Funding Task Force in 2021 and with the U.S. Department of Education as chairman of the Appalachia Regional Advisory Committee.

Fletcher earned his doctorate and his superintendent certification from Morehead State University. He earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Kentucky in 2002 and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Morehead State University in 1996.

Fletcher will begin his role on July 1.

Kentucky Department of Education