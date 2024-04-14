Enson Harbor restaurant in Bellevue — with view inside or outside — has dim sum and seafood

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It’s true. When one door closes, well another usually opens – for the better. Just ask Erica Olden – she knows. She knows because she’s lived it.

Olden, a native of Ross, Ohio, moved to the good side – Newport – four years ago.

“I worked in the mortgage industry,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

And like many, she was laid-off.

Olden was working as a server — part-time – and eventually moved to a full-time management position. Today, she’s the General Manager of Enson Harbor (25 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue).

“People come here,” she says, “To eat, sit outdoors and enjoy the view.”

Not entirely true. People flock to Enson Harbor for the dim sum.

“Yes,” she admits, “We have traditional dim sum dishes.”

And for the uninformed – do not be embarrassed, I was one – traditional dim sum brunch includes various types of steamed buns, such as cha siu bao (a steamed bun grilled with barbecue pork), rice or wheat dumplings, and rice noodle rolls that contain a range of ingredients including beef, chicken, pork, prawns, and vegetarian options.

“And, yes,” she continues, “Our dim sum tops our list in popularity and is hand-made to order.”

Enson Harbor opened three years ago, Olden says – then closed for re-branding. That re-brand and re-open occurred from early 2023, and in July of that year Olden says Enson Harbor had their, “hard launch.”

That launch included seafood on the menu.

“We have options for everyone on our menu,” she said, “You might say we’re somewhat unorthodox.”

Take the menu – one side is your favorite Chinese delicacies – flip it over and you have then best of seafood combinations.

Unique. Creative.

“The duo menu was the idea of our investors (Tommy and Danny),” Olden said. This seafood menu is well, quite serious.

Try King Crab Leg, Lobster Tail, Snow Crab Leg, Sea Scallop, Peeled Shrimp, and Clam to touch on just a few delicacies.

Even the tea is creative — try Butterfly Mango, Passion fruit, or Lychee.

The secret is out – be it the food or the view – people know about Enson Harbor.

“Last weekend we had musicians and deejays entertain,” Olden said. “They performed for us.”

Maybe they liked the view – but probably it was the food.

Enson Harbor, 25 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, 859-360-6800; its hours: Monday through Thursday 11:30am -10pm; Friday: 11:30-10:30; Saturday: 11-10:30; Sunday: 11- 9:30).