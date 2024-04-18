Enzweiler Building Institute celebrates graduation of 37 tradespeople from Class of 2024

The Enzweiler Building Institute celebrated the graduation of 37 skilled tradespeople from its Class of 2024 on Tuesday.

Enzweiler Building Institute offers comprehensive programs and industry-focused curriculum aimed at developing the future of construction trades. The graduating class of 2024 has undergone training in various trades, including Carpentry, Electric, Facilities Maintenance, HVAC, Plumbing, and Welding.

“These graduates represent the future of the construction industry,” said Brian Miller, executive vicepPresident of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, and president of the Enzweiler Building Institute. “Their hard work, dedication, and passion for their craft have prepared them for successful careers in the ever-evolving field of construction.”

The graduation ceremony was attended by faculty, staff, family members, and industry leaders. The keynote was delivered by Ed Brady, president and CEO of the Home Builders Institute in Washington, D.C. Each graduate was recognized for their achievements and presented with a certificate of completion, marking the culmination of their training at the Enzweiler Building Institute.

“We are immensely proud of our graduates and their accomplishments,” said Miller. “Their commitment to mastering their trades and their enthusiasm for learning are truly inspiring. We have no doubt that they will excel in their respective fields and contribute to the continued growth and success of the construction industry and our community.”

The Enzweiler Building Institute graduating class of 2024 include:

Carpentry:

• Curtis Buerkett

• Keagen Gulley

• Darien Hughes

• Antonino Infosino

• Elijah Jones*

• Brenden Reese

• Anton Zauflik

Electric:

• Zachary Allen

• Andrew Bell

• Jackson Bibb

• Jeremy Bowles

• Robert Cole Carmosino

• Colin Conley

• Eric Engel

• Noah Fisher

• Korbin Hopkins

• Pierce Knollman

• Chad Quinn

• Sean Rees

• Christopher Scudder*

• Kyle Sterbling

• Montgomery Stevenson

• Ryan Vickers

• David Zumdick

Facilities Maintenance:

• Lincoln Beighle

• Thomas Fox

• Matthew Link

HVAC:

• Luis Barajas

• Logan Busher

• Henry Cruz

• Cody Reinhart*

• Jose del Villar

Plumbing:

• James Smith

• Eric Yost*

Welding:

• Ryan Johnson

• Tyler Sullivan

• Colby Vanderpool*

*Signifies Student of the Year

As the graduates embark on their professional journeys, the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky will provide ongoing support and resources to help them thrive in their careers, encouraging continued development as members of the organization. With a network of alumni and industry partnerships, graduates of the Enzweiler Building Institute have access to opportunities and continued learning experiences.

For more information about the Enzweiler Building Institute and its programs, visit www.BuildingInstitute.com.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky