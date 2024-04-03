Enzweiler Building Institute to hold second 2024 informational session April 6-7 in Covington

The Enzweiler Building Institute will hold its second introductory weekend for Covington Academy for Heritage Trades for 2024 April 6-7.

The Saturday event will run from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Covington location, located at 3923 Winston Avenue, and will include sessions at the Academy’s real-life lab at an historic home at 1515 Madison Avenue. The weekend will conclude with a Sunday session from Noon until 4 p.m. April 7.

To register, visit heritagetradesacademy.com and click on “Apply Now” or call the Institute’s main office at 859-331-9500 at the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky.

Introductory sessions are mandatory for those wishing to attend the Academy. After attending the introductory sessions attendees can sign up for sessions including:

• Interior Masonry and Plastering, March 4 – April 25 • Exterior Carpentry and Porch Repair, May 6 – May 31 • Box Gutters and Windows, TBD (late spring/early summer)

“The introductory weekends for the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades are igniting a spark of excitement among aspiring artisans, owners and aficionados of historic homes, as they eagerly anticipate diving into the rich traditions and skills that define our region’s cultural heritage,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky and president of the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades. “As April’s session approaches, anticipation builds for the immersive experience awaiting participants of the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades’ introductory weekends. These events promise to be a gateway to a world of craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless trades.”

The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades is the result of a partnership between the City of Covington, the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, and the Enzweiler Building Institute. Now its own independent non-profit education foundation, the Academy operates to create pathways for future skilled trades professionals who wish to select the historic renovation trades their career while simultaneously offering skilled training to owners and aficionados of historic homes in the region.

The Academy’s first project and real-life learning lab is located at 1515 Madison Avenue, former site of the Colonial Inn. Over the coming years the Academy will renovate the home to it original state as its first project in what it aims to be one of many in the years to come.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky