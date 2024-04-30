Four NKY locations among 70 sites on new KY Academy of Science Kentucky Science Trail

Want to find Kentucky attractions that spark curiosity about the scientific wonders of our world?

Kentuckians can now discover more than 70 such sites across the state on the Kentucky Science Trail, an online guide of Kentucky science attractions that was launched Monday by the Kentucky Academy of Science (KAS.)

Sites on the trail include museums, places to view the night sky, engineering marvels, geological tours, sites with live animals, nature preserves, botanical gardens, educational centers and more. Northern Kentucky locations include the Newport Aquarium, the Boone County Arboretum, Big Bone Lick State Historic Site and Geologic Tour of Boone County.

The Kentucky Science Trail website includes descriptions and links to each attraction’s website, as well as an interactive map that makes it easy to find attractions near you.

View the Kentucky Science Trail on the KAS website at kyscience.org.

“We’ve got plenty of amazing places in Kentucky that feature natural and technological marvels,” said Amanda Fuller, Executive Director of the Kentucky Academy of Science. “We created the Kentucky Science Trail to shine a spotlight on these destinations so that everyone, especially families, can discover a wealth of attractions that foster curiosity and a love for learning about our world.”

The Kentucky Academy of Science is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1914. With more than 4,000 members, the organization strives to catalyze scientific communication and collaboration to improve research, education, and evidence-based public engagement in Kentucky.

