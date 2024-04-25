Gateway students ‘Going Pro,’ sign certificates of employment during Community College Month

Gateway Community and Technical Collegerecognized students and graduates who are “Going Pro” and beginning their professional careers during Community College Month in April.

A crucial tool in Northern Kentucky’s efforts to combat a national workforce shortage, Gateway recently celebrated students investing in their futures and the future of the commonwealth as part of the monthlong celebration.

As Northern Kentucky’s economy grows, more students and businesses are partnering with Gateway to upskill and train the future generations of workforce leaders. Over the last five years, more than 75% of 3,600 graduates from Gateway’s technical programs were employed in Northern Kentucky and most employed in a key sector, including healthcare, skilled trades, manufacturing, logistics and business services.

Gateway President Fernando Figueroa emphasized the abundance of job opportunities in Northern Kentucky and the importance of individuals having the necessary tools and skills to excel in the workforce.

“The success of the ‘Going Pro’ Signing Day highlights the pivotal role that community colleges continue to play in meeting workforce demand,” Figueroa said. “And it solidifies Gateway as one of the top workforce solutions in Northern Kentucky.”

Industry leaders play a crucial role in identifying partnerships and building proactive training programs across Gateway’s network. Partners from Nucor, Safran, and Bosch joined Gateway to recognize the students who signed their certificates of employment earlier this week.

Students interested in a high-demand career can take the first step by starting their application at kctcs.edu. Businesses looking to grow or upskill their workforce can do so by partnering with Gateway Workforce Solutions.

