Gateway to honor CVG, Bob Heil during Gateway to Greatness Awards May 14 at Drees Pavilion

Gateway Community and Technical College has announced Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Bob Heil as honorees for its third annual Gateway to Greatness Awards Luncheon May 14.

CVG, the region’s international airport, was selected for their long-standing partnership with Gateway and continued support of the college’s Workforce Solutions Division and advanced manufacturing programs.

CVG’s support for Gateway began in 2008, when the airport partnered with the college to provide onsite and on campus development and education opportunities to their employees.

In providing employer-supported professional growth, CVG has aided Gateway’s Workforce Solutions Division to design customized business certificate programs, technical training, and performance skill development programs to allow their workforce to sharpen their skills and advance within the organization.

CVG has also provided apprenticeship pathways in skilled trades to their employees and supports the continued education for employees with an annual tuition benefit.

“CVG’s partnership with Gateway is just one of the countless examples of their commitment to the Northern Kentucky community and its people, especially those looking to influence and contribute to the economic well-being of our region,” said Gateway President Dr. Fernando Figueroa.

Bob Heil will also be honored for his support for Gateway and the Northern Kentucky community.

As a visionary figure and leader in Northern Kentucky, Heil has been an avid advocate for education throughout his career. Formerly serving as President and CEO of KLH Engineers, Heil has strong ties to the City of Fort Thomas, while his upbringing traces back to Newport.

Heil earned an associates degree in science from Cincinnati State before pursuing an engineering degree at the University of Kentucky. He then received a Master’s of Science in Executive Learning and Organizational Change (ELOC) from Northern Kentucky University.

After joining KLH in 1987, Heil steered the company’s growth to 150 employees across offices in Fort Thomas, Lexington, Columbus, and New York City.

“Bob Heil is a tremendous regional leader and is crucial to the development of Northern Kentucky,” said Figueroa. “The landscape of our region has been so greatly impacted because of Bob’s dedication to the growth of Northern Kentucky.”

The Gateway to Greatness Awards Luncheon will be held at Drees Pavilion, located at 790 Park Lane in Covington, on Tuesday, May 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More information about the event, including sponsorships and ticket purchases, is available at alumni.kctcs.edu.

All event proceeds will support scholarships and Gateway student support programs such as the campus food pantry and the student emergency fund.

Gateway Community and Technical College