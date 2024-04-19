Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block event to take place in Covington’s Eastside neighborhood April 20

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati has announced its upcoming “Rock the Block” event will take place in the Eastside Covington neighborhood on April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will bring together over 350 volunteers to complete home repair and beautification projects in partnership with 21 homeowners.

“We are thrilled to be working with the city to host Rock the Block in Covington,” says Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati CEO, Joe Hansbauer. “For many years, Habitat has worked to preserve affordable homeownership in the NKY region through our Critical Repair Programs and we are on track to significantly expand those programs. Rock the Block has been a wonderful avenue to reengage with the community and its leaders as we look to create new homeownership opportunities in Covington that are truly affordable for hardworking families.”

The event will focus on a range of home repair and beautification projects, including painting, landscaping, and minor repairs. A map of all projects can be found www.rtb.hfhgc.orionhfhsoftware.com.

Volunteers will work in teams and will be paired with homeowners who want assistance with their homes. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati believes these projects will improve the physical condition of the homes and help build stronger relationships between the homeowners and their neighbors.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati has been serving the local community for over 35 years. Through its affordable housing programs, Habitat for Humanity has helped families in need of affordable housing achieve their dream of homeownership. With “Rock the Block,” the organization aims to extend its impact even further by preserving existing affordable homes and investing on a wider scale in neighborhoods where they build homes.

For more information on “Rock the Block,” or to learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati’s programs and services, visit www.habitatcincinnati.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati